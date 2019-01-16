Sigerson Cup round-up: St Mary’s pip NUIG in free-taking competition

Elsewhere, UL overcame DIT while UCC progressed with a big win over AIT

Conor McKenna

DIT’s Brian Howard is tackled by Eoghan Lawless of UL during their Sigerson Cup clash. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

St. Mary’s overcame NUIG to advance to the third round of the Sigerson Cup, with a free-taking competition required to separate the sides after the game finished level.

The teams were deadlocked at 1-11 apiece after extra time but the Belfast teaching college held their nerve in the free-taking contest to advance.

A 26th minute penalty by Aaron Boyle gave St. Mary’s the lead but NUIG instantly responded with a goal of their own courtesy of Sligo’s Nathan Mullen and the Galway university held a 1-4 to 1-2 lead at half time.

St. Mary’s registered four of the last five points to force extra time and a late score from Stephen McConville in the additional period sent the game to a free taking competition.

Gavin McGilly’s side advanced on a scoreline of 4-2 in the resulting competition to advance to the third round, while NUIG will get a second chance in round two.

UL advanced to round three of the competition after a 1-13 to 1-12 victory over DIT, with a Keelan Sexton giving an exhibition to supporters in Grangegorman

The Clare star was magnificent for UL throughout registering 1-10 throughout the match, in what was a fantastic performance.

A goal from Keelan Sexton midway through the second half gave his side a 1-5 to 0-5 advantage, but the goal was cancelled out by Ronan O’Toole’s effort on the stroke of half time to level procedures.

The teams were tied at 1-7 apiece at the interval but a series of magnificent scores from Sexton gave UL a three point advantage.

DIT reduced the deficit to a single point with two late frees but UL held on for a one point victory.

UCC progressed to round three after a 7-25 to 2-4 victory over AIT in the other game, with AIT set to face DIT in round two.

Sigerson Cup results

NUIG 1-11 St. Mary’s 1-11 (St. Mary’s win 4-2 after free-taking competition)

DIT 1-12 UL 1-13

UCC 7-25 AIT 2-4

