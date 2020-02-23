Shane McGuigan 1-7 keeps Derry on the promotion trail

Slaughtneil player dominates the scoring at Celtic Park

Shane McGuigan hit 1-7 in Derry’s win over Louth at Celtic Park. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Shane McGuigan hit 1-7 in Derry’s win over Louth at Celtic Park. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

Derry 2-10 Louth 1-9

Derry kept their Division 3 promotion hopes alive after a workmanlike win over Louth at Celtic Park.

On a day where neither side shone, the winners can thank top scorer Shane McGuigan, whose contribution of 1-7 ultimately proved the difference.

Rory Gallagher’s side edged a tight first half, running in 1-6 to 1-5 up at the break.

Back-to-back Burns frees handed Louth the lead for the first time early in the second period. But despite losing Pádraig McGrogan to the sin bin, the Oakleafers hit the next four scores to lay the foundations for victory.

Two McGuigan frees sandwiched a neat Shea Downey point before substitute Niall Loughlin palmed home Derry’s second goal in the 70th minute.

Louth, however, refused to wilt. Another brace of points from Burns left just a kick of the ball between the sides in injury time. But Slaughtneil’s McGuigan curled over one last point to confirm Derry’s win.

DERRY: O Lynch; C McCluskey, B Rodgers, C McWilliams; S Downey (0-1), P McGrogan, N Keenan; C McKaigue, C McFaul; E Bradley, P Cassidy, D Tallon; B Heron (0-2), S McGuigan (1-7, four frees), N Toner.

Subs: N Loughlin (1-0) for E Bradley (44 mins); P Kearney for D Tallon (50); D Cassidy for P Cassidy (60); C Doherty for N Toner, C McAtamney for C McFaul (both 70).

LOUTH: C Lynch; F Donohoe, D Campbell, J Craven; E Callaghan, B Duffy (0-1), J Clutterebuck; C Early, T Durnin; G Garland, C Downey, C McKeever; R Burns (0-6, five frees), D Byrne (1-2), C Grimes.

Subs: O Murry for G Garland (h-t); E Duffy for C Downey (50 mins); D Corcoran for F Donohoe (53); G McSorley for C Grimes (60); R Holdcroft for C Early (66)

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.