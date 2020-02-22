Second half goals get Cavan over the line against Fermanagh

Wasteful hosts pay the price for missed chances in Division Two derby encounter

Mickey Graham’s Cavan team beat Fermanagh on Saturday evening. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Fermanagh 1-11 Cavan 2-11

Two goals in the space of five minutes effectively clinched this derby match for Cavan against Fermanagh in Brewster Park on Saturday evening.

Both goals came from high lobbed balls into a shaky looking Erne full back-line early in the second half. The first, was a high ball into the square where Cavan full back Pauric Faulkner was unmarked and flicked the ball to the net.

Faulkner’s crucial strike put Cavan into a 1-9 to 1-8 in the 52nd minute after they had trailed by 1-5 to 0-7 at the break.

The second goal came five minutes later from a carbon copy long ball - this time midfielder Thomas Galligan lashed his shot to the net and that score put Cavan into a 2-9 to 1-7 lead.

And even though the wasteful Ernesiders, who hit 12 wides, rallied they were not able to claw matters back.

An early goal from Ultan Kelm had kept Fermanagh in front during the first half, one in which marksmen Gearoid McKiernan and Conall Jones traded impressive scores and Cavan lost Evan Doughty to a black card.

The Ernesiders had another chance at raising an early green flag after the change of ends - but missed an open goal.

In the 42nd minute wing forward Ciaran Corrigan intercepted a poor kick out by Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, but his attempt at goal missed the empty net, albeit from a slight angle.

The home side then lost Stephen McGullion to a black card - before Cavan pounced for those crucial goals that sealed this affair.

Fermanagh: J McGrath; J Cassidy, C Cullen, K McDonnell; D McCusker, R O’Callaghan, J McMahon; E Donnelly, R Jones; (0-2) A Breen (0-1) U Kelm (1-0) C Corrigan (0-3); Stephen McGullion, C Jones (0-3, all frees) Shane McGullion (0-1)

Subs: D McGurn for Stephen McGullion (55 mins), D Teague for D McCusker (57 mins), E McManus (0-1 free) for C Jones (63 mins) E Shields for K McDonnell (65 mins)

Cavan: R Galligan; C Madden, P Faulkner (1-0), K Brady; G Smith, C Brady, O Kiernan; (0-2) T Galligan (1-1), C Conroy (0-1 free); E Doughty, G McKiernan (0-5, 0-1 free) M Reilly; O Pierson (0-2 frees) J Smith, B Magee. Subs; S Murray for E Doughty (42 mins) L Fortune for B Magee (50 mins), R Connolly for O Pierson (56 mins) B Kelly for C Madden (62 mins).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)

