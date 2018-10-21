Scotstown breeze past Derrygonnelly

Killer goals from McKenna and McArdle key to Scotstown win
 

Scotstown (Monaghan) 2-17 Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) 1-11

In the end Scotstown had little difficulty in booking their place in the next round of the Ulster club championship. The Monaghan champions proved too strong for Derrygonnelly, particularly in the second-half of a well contested and at times hard hitting clash that was played in greasy conditions in Clones.

Derrygonnelly shaded the exchanges for periods in the first half, at the end of which the sides went in level, Derrygonnelly 1-6, Scotstown 0-9, the Derrygonnelly goal coming from a penalty by Conall Jones in the 20th minute.

Scotstown made a fast start to the second half with four points in the opening three minutes. And while Derrygonnelly stayed in touch in the third quarter, Scotstown hit them with two killer goals from substitute Ross McKenna and Damien McArdle, to put them in complete control. Derrygonnelly finished the game with 14 players when Declan Cassidy was red carded in the dying minutes.

Scotstown: R Beggan (0-2, 0-2 frees), B Boylan, R O’Toole (0-1) D McArdle (1-1), J McDevitt (0-1), D Morgan, E Caulfield, F Caulfield, K Hughes (0-2), F Maguire, C McCarthy (0-5, 0-3 frees), J McCarey, S Carey (0-3, 0-1 free), D Hughes, O Heaphey (0-2). Subs: R McKenna (1-0) for O Heaphey (51 mins), M McCarville for F Maguire (56), Fergal McPhillips for J McDevitt (59), D McCrudden for J McCarey (60), J Rurley for B Boylan (60+4).

Derrygonnelly Harps: J Kelly, M Jones, T Daly, E McHugh, D Greene, D Cassidy, G McGinley, Steven McGullion (0-1), R Jones (0-2), L Jones (0-1), G Jones (0-4, 0-2 frees), Shane McGullion, P Ward (0-1), C Jones (1-2), G McKenna. Subs: N Gallagher for Shane McGullion, O Smith for D Greene (both 47 mins), K Cassidy for G McKenna (50), A McKenna for L Jones (54), S Gilroy for C Jones (BC 60+1).

Referee: P Hughes (Armagh).

