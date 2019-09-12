Sanita Puspure is Irish Times/Sport Ireland sportswoman for August

It was this time last year that Sanita Puspure’s husband Kaspar likened her to a fine wine – “getting old and getting better” – when at 36 she won gold in the single sculls at the World Championships in Bulgaria. Until that day she had experienced nothing but frustration when representing Ireland in the event, having no medals to show for her efforts, twice suffering the agony of finishing fourth.

“Finally,” she said, “my first medal and it is gold! I’m so used to being disappointed after racing, so this is very new to me.”

It would appear that Puspure has cracked the code, and that winning has become a habit, the rower successfully defending her gold medal at the 2019 World Championships in Austria.

She could have helped herself to either our August or September Sportswoman of the Month awards thanks to her outstanding form over the final days of August and the first day of September at the Championships.

Her powerful performance in the semi-finals sealed her qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games, Puspure coming from behind to win by more than four seconds over a field that included former world champion Emma Twigg of New Zealand.

She had to come from behind too in the final, trailing Twigg and Olympic silver medallist Vicky Thornley of Britain. She overtook Thornley, but with just 500m to go Twigg still led, at which point Puspure shifted up a gear or two, chasing Twigg down, overtaking her and retaining her gold with a clear-water win.

The victory was impressive enough, but considering the ordeal she had been through earlier in the summer it was all the more admirable, Puspure having been out of action for a spell while she returned to her native Latvia to be with her sister Inese in the final stages of her battle with cancer.

Because of that ordeal, she told RTÉ, “this medal has very high value – we just needed something nice to happen,” she said, “I hope my sister is proud of me, watching from above.”

She would, no doubt, be proud too that Puspure has qualified for her third Olympic Games, the advantage this time around that she has done it well in advance, unlike the last two occasions when she only sealed qualification in May before competing in July. Now she has given herself 10 months to prepare for Tokyo, where, having cracked that medal-winning code, she will have her sights set on the ultimate prize.

