Séamus McEnaney steps down as Wexford football manager

League promotion undermined by final defeat and championship beatings
Wexford manager Séamus McEnaney during the O’Byrne Cup in January. Photograph: Inpho/Donall Farmer

Wexford manager Séamus McEnaney during the O’Byrne Cup in January. Photograph: Inpho/Donall Farmer

 

Séamus McEnaney has stepped down as Wexford senior football manager.

McEnaney, just one year in the post, brought his team to promotion from Division Four of the National League after just five games, but thereafter the season went downhill with defeats to both Carlow and Westmeath, while they lost heavily to the midlanders in the Division Four final.

This was followed by a surprise Championship defeat to Carlow and while the team redeemed themselves somewhat with a qualifier victory over Limerick, this was followed by a heavy defeat to McEnaney’s native Monaghan in qualifier round two. While McEnaney was not available for comment, the players received text messages on Wednesday evening from the manager informing them of his decision.

