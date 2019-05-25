Roscommon beat Mayo for the first time since 2001

Mayo pay the price for missed frees and malfunctioning kickout as Rossies march on

Updated: less than a minute ago

Mayo’s Keith Higgins and Conor Cox of Roscommon. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mayo’s Keith Higgins and Conor Cox of Roscommon. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Mayo 0-17 Roscommon 2-12

Roscommon recorded their first win over Mayo since 2001 thanks to an injury time winner from Fintan Cregg at Castlebar.

Anthony Cunningham’s team led by two points at half-time, despite being bossed around the middle eight. They scored two goals within the first 12 minutes - the first being a fine individual effort from Cathal Cregg. The former International Rules player turned and skinned Keith Higgins before roofing the net. Then Ultan Harney punished a poor Mayo kickout to raise a second green flag.

In the second half Mayo cut into that lead, but Roscommon kept the scoreboard ticking thanks to the introduction of front line players such as Fintan Cregg, team captain Enda Smith and Conor Devaney.

After two points in a row by Fergal Boland put Mayo ahead, 0-17 to 2-10 with 10 minutes left, the excellent Conor Cox nailed a free to equalise before Fintan Cregg found the winner. The Elphin man was at the end of a move that began with a terrific Conor Daly block.

The Rossies were down to 14 men for the final eight minutes after Davy Murray was black carded and they had already used all of their replacements, but they were still the team who showed more hunger and composure in the closing stages.

Mayo missed five very scoreable frees, including a Kevin McLoughlin effort with the last kick of the ball. Their Connacht woes of recent seasons continue, Roscommon meanwhile have a Connacht final to prepare for. For the fourth year running.

Mayo: R Hennelly; C Barrett, B Harrison, K Higgins; P Durcan (0-2), M Plunkett, L Keegan (0-1); M Ruane (0-2), A O’Shea; F Boland (0-2), J Doherty (0-1 free), D O’Connor; E Regan (0-3, 0-2 frees), D Coen (0-5), K McLoughlin. Subs A Moran (0-1) for Regan (45 mins); C Diskin for Coen (60’); C Loftus for Doherty (70’), C Treacy for Moran (black card 73’).

Roscommon: D O’Malley (0-3, 0-2 45; 0-1 free); D Murray, S Mullooly, C Daly (0-1); N Daly, C Hussey, R Daly; T O’Rourke, S Killoran; H Darcy, C Cregg (1-0), N Kilroy; U Harney (1-0), C Cox (0-5, 0-2 frees), A Glennon (0-1). Subs: D Murtagh for Glennon (h-t); B Stack for R Daly (45 mins), C Devaney for Darcy (47’), E Smith (0-1) for C Cregg (50’), D Smith for Harney (54’), F Cregg (0-1) for Killoran (60’), D Murray (black card, no replacements left).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

