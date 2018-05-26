Roscommon back into Connacht final after Leitrim win

Cathal Cregg impresses off the bench in 14 point win in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada
Roscommon’s Cathal Cregg with Alan Armstrong of Leitrim. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Leitrim 0-24 Roscommon 0-10

Reigning Connacht champions Roscommon booked their place back in the provincial decider with a 14 point win over Leitrim on Saturday at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Twelve different players got on the scoresheet for Kevin McStay’s team, as Cathal Cregg came off the bench to score four points from play.

Leitirm were unable to follow up on their quarter-final win over New York, and despite a strong start they trailed 0-9 to 0-2 at the interval and went without a score for almost 40 minutes before their third. In that time Roscommon scored 11 points.

The hosts were made to pay for Jack Heslin’s early missed goal chance, and after dominating the opening stages (playing into the elements) they only had two Keith Beirne points to show for their efforts.

John McManus got on the end of a swift counter attacking move to fist over the final score of the game as Roscommon fell just short of last year’s 17 point win in a third win in as many years against their neighbours.

Roscommon: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Peter Domican, Niall McInerney; John McManus (0-1), Brian Stack (0-1), Conor Devaney (0-1); Cathal Compton (0-1), Tadhg O’Rourke (0-1); Fintan Cregg (0-1), Enda Smith (0-2), Niall Kilroy (0-1); Dónal Smith (0-2), Diarmuid Murtagh (0-5, 0-2 frees), Ciaráin Murtagh (0-3, 0-1 frees).

Subs: Cathal Cregg (0-4) for Ciaráin Murtagh (52); Conor Daly for Enda Smith (52), Shane Killoran (0-1) for Brian Stack (59), Ronan Stack for Kilroy (59), Finbar Cregg for Dónal Smith (61), Pádraig Kelly for Compton (66).

Leitrim: Diarmuid McKiernan; Alan Armstrong, Paddy Maguire, Michael McWeeney; Noel Plunkett, Shane Quinn (0-1), James Rooney; Mark Plunkett, Dean McGovern; Jack Heslin, Emlyn Mulligan (0-1 45), Brendan Gallagher; Aidan Flynn, Keith Beirne (0-2, 0-1 free), Dónal Wrynn.

Subs: Ryan O’Rourke (0-1) for Heslin (HT), Darragh Rooney (0-2) for Beirne (43), Damien Moran (0-3) for Mark Plunkett (52), Oisín Madden for Gallagher (52), Eoin Ward for James Rooney (68), Domhnall Flynn for Aidan Flynn (70).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

