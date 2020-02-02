Rampant Rossies stopped in their tracks by ice-cool Corrigan winner

Fermanagh outgunned in first half, but respond with rousing second-half display

Fermanagh’s Ciarán Corrigan. File photograph: Tommy Dickson

Fermanagh 0-13 Roscommon 0-12

Ice-cool Ciarán Corrigan fired Fermanagh to a dramatic injury-time victory over Roscommon in a thriller in Brewster Park on Sunday.

Corrigan showed nerves of steel to steer over a 73rd-minute winner to stun the previously rampant Rossies, who could only manage three points in the second half.

The home side were trailing by 0-12 to 0-11 with ordinary time up, but two late points from midfielder Ryan Jones and Corrigan sealed two precious points for the home side, who were totally outgunned in the first half.

And a rousing second-half display from the majestic Conall Jones brought his team-mates back into contention after they went behind by 0-5 to 0-0 after just 19 minutes and trailed by 0-9 to 0-3 at the break.

The Ernesider struck four superb points to help Fermanagh recover from their first-half deficit, when they were outplayed by the Connacht champions, for whom Niall Kilroy was very impressive.

And a vastly improved midfield display from Eoin Donnelly and Ryan Jones was the platform for this deserved victory.

Disappointed

But Roscommon team boss Anthony Cunningham will be disappointed that his men could only manage a total of three points in 39 minutes of play in the second half.

It was all so different in the opening 35 minutes as the rampant Rossies totally dominated matters.

They held the ball very well as the Ernesiders put 15 men behind the ball, and cleverly took their scores.

They were well worth their 0-9 to 0-3 at the break after sprinting to a 0-5 to 0-0 lead by the 19th minute.

Full-forward Cian McKeon was accurate from placed balls in the absence of Conor Cox, and wing forward Niall Kilroy hit some delightful points.

Eoin Donnelly finally got Fermanagh off the mark and Aidan Breen and Ciaran Corrigan added to their tally.

But it was a totally transformed home team who pulled off a memorable victory.

FERMANAGH: J McGrath; J Cassidy, C Cullen, K McDonnell; E Sheils, R O’Callaghan, Shane McGullion; E Donnelly (0-1), R Jones (0-1); A Breen (0-1), U Kelm (0-1), C Corrigan (0-3); Stephen McGullion, C Jones (0-63f), L McStravick.

Substitutes: D McCusker for L McStravick (41), D Teague for Shane McGullion (55), N Cosgrove for E Shiels (66), E McManus for A Breen (68).

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin; D Murray, C Daly (0-1), G Patterson; N Daly, B Stack (0-1), E McGrath (0-1);T O’Rourke, S Killoran; N Kilroy (0-2), E Smith; C Lennon; H Darcy (0-1), C McKeon (0-4f), C Cregg.

Substitutes: D Smith (0-1) for S Killoran (inj 2), R Hughes for T O’Rourke (57), F Cregg (0-1) for C Cregg (59), D Ruane for H D’arcy (61).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath)

