Provincial derbies the pick of round four qualifier draw

A Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo was the pick of the draw for round four of the All-Ireland SFC where eight teams will battle it out for the final four spots in the Super 8s.

Provincial champions Dublin, Donegal, Roscommon and Kerry have already booked their place in the last eight. First out of the the pot in the draw on Monday morning was beaten Munster finalists Cork who will take on Laois after they saw off Offaly on Saturday.

After suffering a hammering in the Leinster final to all-conquering Dublin, Meath will take on Clare while the final two games threw up provincial derbys.

Cavan will take on Tyrone after Mickey Harte’s side got the better of Kildare on Saturday while last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists Galway will face old rivals Mayo.

All matches will have a winner on the day, meaning penalties will be needed if necessary. The CCCC will confirm the four neutral match venues and times on Monday afternoon and the fixtures will be scheduled for the weekend of July 6/7th.

All-Ireland SFC Round 4 Qualifiers

Cork v Laois

Meath v Clare

Cavan v Tyrone

Galway v Mayo