Paul Murphy takes over from David Clifford as Kerry captain

Kerry GAA have announced that Paul Murphy will captain the county’s footballers this year. From the Rathmore club, Murphy, 29, is an All-Ireland medallist from 2014 when he also won an All Star at corner back.

He takes over from his East Kerry team-mate David Clifford, who led Kerry in a traumatic year which saw them lose their Munster title for the first time in eight years after defeat by Cork in the dying seconds of the provincial semi-final.

Daniel Collins, 27 this year, whose goals helped Kerry to a first McDonagh Cup final last year, will captain the county hurlers in 2021.