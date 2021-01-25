Paul Murphy takes over from David Clifford as Kerry captain
Back-to-back county champions East Kerry have nominated the versatile defender
Kerry’s captain for the upcoming season is Paul Murphy. File photograph: Inpho
Kerry GAA have announced that Paul Murphy will captain the county’s footballers this year. From the Rathmore club, Murphy, 29, is an All-Ireland medallist from 2014 when he also won an All Star at corner back.
He takes over from his East Kerry team-mate David Clifford, who led Kerry in a traumatic year which saw them lose their Munster title for the first time in eight years after defeat by Cork in the dying seconds of the provincial semi-final.
Daniel Collins, 27 this year, whose goals helped Kerry to a first McDonagh Cup final last year, will captain the county hurlers in 2021.