Paul Mannion cleared to play for Dublin against Kildare

Paul Mannion will be free to play for Dublin in Sunday’s Leinster football semi-final against Kildare in Croke Park.

The All Star forward was sent off in the 26th minute of the quarter-final against Louth for “behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent,” after a challenge on Conal McKeever but he requested a hearing.

At Thursday night’s meeting of the Central Hearings Committee the infraction was found to be “not proven” and therefore no suspension imposed. After the Louth match, which Dublin won by 26 points, Mannion’s manager Jim Gavin intimated that they would challenge the red card.

At the same CHC meeting, Armagh’s Brendan Donaghy was suspended for one match for being sent off in last Sunday’s drawn Ulster semi-final against Cavan. He will now miss this weekend’s replay unless he successfully appeals Thursday’s outcome.