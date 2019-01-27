Paul Broderick leads Carlow to comfortable win over Sligo

Carlow 1-11 Sligo 0-7

Carlow footballers made a winning start to life in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League with a fully merited seven-point win over 14-man Sligo before an attendance of 1,500 at Dr Cullen Park on Sunday.

Carlow were in front within a minute of the throw-in through a long-range point from open play by the influential Paul Broderick. The were 0-5 to 0-1 ahead on the half hour when a Broderick’s 45 was fumbled by a Sligo defender under his own crossbar for the game’s only goal.

At half-time Carlow led 1-6 to 0-3 and although the Yeats County enjoyed a significant period of second-half dominance, the closest they came was four points (1-7 to 0-6) through a pointed free from Niall Murphy on 53 minutes.

But the Sligo challenge unravelled on 58 minutes when Galway referee James Molloy red-carded midfielder Darragh Cummins for a striking offence.

The visitors only score from play came in second-half injury-time from substitute Liam Gaughan.

CARLOW: R Molloy; C Crowley, S Redmond, BJ Molloy; J Morrissey, D St Ledger, C Moran; B Murphy (0-1), E Ruth (0-2); S Gannon, D Foley (0-2, frees), L Walker; P Broderick (1-5, 1-1 45s, two frees), D O’Brien, S Murphy (0-1).

Subs: D Walsh for Moran (47 mins); S Clarke for Walker (61).

SLIGO: A Devaney (0-1, free); N Mullen, P Laffey, J Carr; K Cawley, P McNamara, G O’Kelly-Lynch (0-1, mark); P Kilcoyne, D Cummins (0-1, mark); L Towy, P O’Connor, S Carrabine (0-1, free); B McGowan, D Quinn, N Murphy (0-2, frees).

Subs: A McIntyre for Cawley (inj, 8 mins); P Hughes for McGowan (30); L Gaughan (0-1) for Quinn (47); A Marron for O’Connor (53); L Nicholson for O’Kelly-Lynch.

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).