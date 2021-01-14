Paddy Andrews calls time on glittering Dublin career

Paddy Andrews has announced his intercounty retirement after a Dublin career which saw him win seven All-Ireland medals as well as a host of other honours.

The St Brigids player was part of the set-up for 12 years and won the All-Ireland in 2013 before playing a key part in the six-in-a-row which Dublin reeled off between 2014 and 2020.

Along the way the 32-year-old also won 11 Leinster titles and five National League winner’s medals.

“After 12 years it’s time for me to finish up with the Dublin football team,” said Andrews.

“It’s been an amazing journey being part of such an incredible group of people over that period.

“To Pillar, Pat, Jim, Dessie and their coaches, I’d like to thank them for giving me the opportunity to represent the Dublin team and experience so many special moments.

“I’d also like to thank my club St.Brigid’s for their support and all the coaches & members down in Russell Park.

“To my family, friends andin particular my parents Pat & Angela and my fiancée Doireann, I owe a huge debt for their constant belief in me through so many highs and lows.

“A special thanks to our phenomenal supporters for their unwavering belief and encouragement over so many years, good and bad.

“Finally, to my teammates, it was the highest privilege to share the journey with you all. All the best for the road ahead.”