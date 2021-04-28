Oisín McConville believes Jamie Clarke may have played his last game for Armagh

Talented forward missed both the 2016 and 2018 seasons and is not available this year

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Paul Keane

Oisín McConville believes Jamie Clarke could have played his last game for Armagh. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Oisín McConville has conceded there’s a decent chance that Crossmaglen Rangers clubmate Jamie Clarke’s intercounty career with Armagh is over.

Orchard County great McConville said his understanding is that Clarke, who turns 32 in June, is not available to manager Kieran McGeeney this season.

It follows a series of breaks that Clarke has taken from the intercounty game, with the talented forward missing both the 2016 and 2018 seasons, lining out for New York in 2018.

Clarke, who made his name with 3-7 in his debut season of 2010, has scored 14-89 in 39 championship appearances for his county, the last of which was in November when he hit 0-2 in the heavy Ulster semi-final loss to Donegal.

McConville said there is a ‘distinct possibility’ it was his last county game given his current absence.

“That will be up to Jamie and how his life develops in other ways but you would suspect that there’s a good chance that this could be it,” said McConville.

