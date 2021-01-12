No sanction for Mayo after unaccredited staff members attend All-Ireland final

Mayo are to face no sanction from Croke Park after three members of their backroom staff attended December’s All-Ireland final against Dublin without authorisation.

James Horan’s side were beaten 2-14 to 0-15 by the six-in-a-row champions at Croke Park, as their long wait to lift Sam Maguire continues.

And afterwards the county were asked to explain the presence of three staff members who were at the match without proper accreditation.

The Mayo county board has suspended all three for a period of three months, with the matter now closed.

A Mayo statement last Friday read: “Mayo GAA has examined the issue of the presence of unaccredited backroom team members at last year’s All-Ireland Football Final after it was recently brought to our attention.

“Following a review process, all unaccredited members of the backroom team admitted their mistake, apologised sincerely for their actions and have been suspended for 3 months.

“These individuals attended the game without the knowledge of the County Boards officers and the team manager.

“Mayo GAA would like to place on record our commitment to the GAA and the Government’s Covid guidelines, all of which are in place for the safety and well-being of our players, members and the wider community.”