No Diarmuid Connolly in Dublin’s All-Ireland final team

Dublin remain unchanged from the team which hammered Tyrone in the semi-final

Eamon Donoghue

Diarmuid Connolly with Jim Gavin before coming on against Tyrone. Photograph: Inpho

Dublin have named their team for Sunday’s All-Ireland final, and Diarmuid Connolly has not been included.

Manager Jim Gavin has named the same team which started the 2-17 to 0-11 semi-final win against Tyrone; with Niall Scully and Con O’Callaghan remaining in the half forward line.

That means that Paul Flynn, Michael Dara Macauley and Bernard Brogan - if the team plays as selected - will also be required to make an impact off the bench.

St Vincent’s attacker Connolly came on in the final few minutes against Tyrone, on his return from his 12-week suspension for ‘minor physical interference’ with linesman Ciaran Branagan in the Leinster quarter-final win over Carlow back in June.

That means that Dublin go without any St Vincent’s player in the starting XV, despite them winning three of the last four county titles.

Cian O’Sullivan is named at fullback with John Small wearing number six as James McCarthy continues in his midfield role. The team’s top scorer from play this summer, O’Callaghan (1-12), is named at 11 and Scully will wear 12 in his first All-Ireland final in his debut senior season.

Overall top scorer Dean Rock (3-24) is joined in the inside line by Paddy Andrews and an in-form Paul Mannion.

On Friday night Mayo also named an unchanged side, with Patrick Durcan still among the replacements and Aidan O’Shea named at centre forward.

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton (Parnells); Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams), Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes), Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala); Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna), John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf); Brian Fenton (Raheny), James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams); Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St.); Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s), Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams).

MAYO: David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites); Brendan Harrison (Aghamore), Donal Vaughan (Ballinrobe), Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis); Lee Keegan (Westport), Chris Barrett (Belmullet), Com Boyle (Davitts); Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy), Tom Parsons (Charlestown); Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber); Jason Doherty (Burrishoole), Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber), Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen).

