New look Cork have 17 points to spare against Waterford
Stephen Sherlock and Sean Powter impress in Ronan McCarthy’s first game as manager
St Finbarrs Stephen Sherlock was Cork’s top scorer with seven points. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho
Cork 2-18 Waterford 0-7
Ronan McCarthy’s reign as Cork senior football manager got off to a flier with a facile 17 point victory over Waterford in the McGrath Cup at the Gold Coast grounds in Waterford.
Cork limped past the Déise by a single point in last season’s Munster championship but had no such problems here. The Rebels completely dominated the opening half hitting 1-12 without reply in the opening 25 minutes. The goal came after 13 minutes - via the impressive Sean Powter - with Stephen Sherlock also excelling in the opening period with five points from play.
The result was already beyond doubt when Cork took a 1-13 to 0-1 lead into the dressing rooms at half time.
Waterford fared better upon the resumption, yet Cork substitute Padraig Clancy fisted a second goal in the 69th minute to add more gloss to the final score. They now go into next Sunday’s final against Clare in Mallow.
Cork: R Price, E Lavers, C Dorman, M McSweeney, D Quinlan, S White, K Flahive, I Maguire, M Collins (0-1), R Deane, S Powter (1-2), J O’Rourke (0-4), C Vaughan (0-2), C Dorgan (0-2), S Sherlock (0-7, 0-2f).
Subs: C Kiely for Vaughan and Ml Hurley for White (47), P Clancy (1-0) for Quinlan and S Wilson for McSweeney (54), M Taylor for Dorman and D O’Callaghan for Maguire (58).
Waterford: D Whitty, J McGrath, T O’Gorman, B Looby, D Guiry, S Ryan, C Maguire, M Curry (0-2), T Prendergast, G Crotty (0-1), J Veale, M O’Halloran, C Murray, P Whyte, J Curry (0-3, 0-2f).
Subs: M Scurry for Maguire and JJ Hutchinson (0-1) for Guiry (45), E O’Brien for Veale (54), G Cullinane for Guiry (68).
Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)