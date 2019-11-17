Nemo Rangers score all 2-17 from play in demolition of Austin Stacks

Nemo Rangers 2-17 Austin Stacks 0-5

Nemo Rangers reached their 19th Munster club football final following a comfortable win over Austin Stacks in front of a crowd of 1,267 at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday, with all of their 2-17 tally coming from play.

The Cork champions played like a team in championship-mode, unlike Stacks, who bowed out in round two in Kerry and looked rusty in most aspects.

Yet, they started as if they meant business. Shane O’Callaghan forced a fine, diving save from goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin for a 45 after just 20 seconds.

The Kerry side went short and created another opportunity for O’Callaghan, who again tried for goal only to be denied by full back Aidan O’Reilly.

After that, however, it was all Nemo, who raced 1-9 to 0-2 clear by the interval as the visitors took 16 minutes to register their first score.

Nemo bossed midfield with Alan O’Donovan and James McDermott dominating in the air, allowing the entire half-back line of Kevin O’Donovan, Stephen Cronin and Jack Horgan to claim points.

Despite accumulating half-a-dozen wides, Nemo still have enough opportunities as Mark Cronin, Paul Kerrigan, Luke Connolly and captain Barry O’Driscoll found the range.

Stacks, who lost full back Barry Shanahan through injury in the 23rd minute, then conceded a goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Kerrigan supplied the scoring pass for Kevin O’Donovan to finish coolly with a low shot past goalkeeper Darragh O’Brien.

The second half resembled a procession with Nemo going through the motions.

Their second goal came in the 45th minute, when Alan O’Donovan drilled a strong shot low to the corner of the net for 2-13 to 0-3.

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; B Murphy, A O’Reilly, A Cronin; K O’Donovan (1-2), S Cronin (0-1), J Horgan (0-1); A O’Donovan (1-0), J McDermott; B O’Driscoll (capt) (0-2), P Kerrigan (0-5), C O’Brien; M Cronin (0-2), L Connolly (0-1), C Horgan (0-1).

Subs: C Dalton (0-1) for Cronin, R Dalton for O’Brien and K Fulignati for McDermott (all 48 mins), K Histon for Murphy (50), S Martin (0-1) for K O’Donovan and B Cripps for O’Driscoll (56).

AUSTIN STACKS: D O’Brien; C Griffin, B Shanahan, D Casey; J O’Shea, R Shanahan (capt), J Morgan; J O’Connor, M O’Donnell; C O’Reilly, S O’Callaghan (0-1), F Mangan (0-1); S Quilter (0-1 free), K Donaghy, W Guthrie (0-1).

Subs: M O’Gara for B Shanahan (22 mins, inj), D O’Brien for Quilter and P McCarthy for O’Reilly (both 38), S Walsh for Griffin (49), D Fitzmaurice (0-1) for O’Donnell (50), G Fitzgerald for O’Callaghan (52).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary)