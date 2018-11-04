Munster SFC: The Nire fire from the blocks to leave Adare adrift
Waterford side prove too strong for Limerick champions
Conor Gleeson of The Nire is chased down by Adare’s Oran Collins during the AIB Munster Club SFC quarter-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
The Nire (Waterford) 1-18 Adare (Limerick) 0-12
The poor record of Limerick sides in the Munster club championship continued at the Gaelic Grounds as The Nire from Waterford swept aside the back-to-back Limerick champions Adare.
The Nire will now meet St Joseph’s, Milltown Malbay, in the semi-final.
Waterford hurler Jamie Barron was on the mark for The Nire who began at a brisk pace with three points in succession. It was seven minutes before midfielder Stephen Keeley had Adare’s first point but by half-time The Nire led 1-10 to 0-4 with the other three Adare points coming from frees.
The goal came just on the stroke of half-time from Tom Barron.
Shane Walsh and Conor Gleeson shone for The Nire, scoring four points each.
THE NIRE: D Murphy (0-1, one free); D Meehan, T O’Gorman, M Moore; T Barron (1-0), J McGrath, Darren Guiry (0-3, two frees); T Guiry (0-2), C Guiry (0-1); J Barron (0-1), Dylan Guiry, S O’Meara; S Ryan (0-2, one free), C Gleeson (0-4), S Walsh (0-4).
Subs: C Mulcahy for Meehan (h/t), D Ryan for O’Meara (41 mins), C Walsh for Gleeson (50), J Mulcahy for Moore (54), K Brazil for Walsh (56), D Nugent for Dylan Guiry (59).
ADARE: B Connolly; J Fitzgerald, A O’Connor, D Connolly (0-1); O Collins, E Ryan, P Maher; S Keeley (0-1), J English; D Lyons, H Bourke (0-6, six frees), M Lyons; M Connolly, R Bourke (0-2, one free), C McCarthy.
Subs: S Doherty for McCarthy, S O’Connor (0-2) for Keeley (both h/t), E Costelloe for Fitzgerald (46 mins), R Connolly for English (51), J Hickey for Maher (59).
Referee: D Murnane (Cork).