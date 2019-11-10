Munster SFC quarter-finals: Nemo Rangers made to work by Newcastle West

Ciaran Dalton’s goal proves the difference as Cork champions progress into semi-finals

Ciaran Dalton celebrates his goal for Nemo Rangers against Newcastle West. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Ciaran Dalton celebrates his goal for Nemo Rangers against Newcastle West. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

 

Nemo Rangers (Cork) 1-9 Newcastle West (Limerick) 0-9

Nemo Rangers were forced to battle to the end by gutsy Newcastle West in the first round of the Munster club football championship in Mallow on Sunday.

A typical flowing move involving Luke Connolly and Paul Kerrigan led to the only goal from Ciaran Dalton three minutes into the second-half and it proved the difference.

Newcastle trailed by 1-7 to 0-4 after Stephen Cronin’s point shortly afterwards, but they took the game to the favourites with Iain Corbett and Sean Murphy landing important points.

They reduced the lead to 1-8 to 0-9 after 53 minutes and while Connolly kicked a ‘45 Nemo had to withstand late pressure in five minutes injury-time.

Nemo led by 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time following a niggling conclusion to the period with five players, three from the Cork champions, yellow carded during five minutes added-time.

They started well by scoring the opening four points inside 11 minutes before Newcastle West settled to become more of an attacking threat and claiming three on the trot.

Nemo went 13 minutes without adding to their tally until Connolly made it 0-5 to 0-3 in the 25th minute and wing-back Kevin O’Donovan bagged another moments later.

Three minutes into injury-time Corbett kicked a superb point from distance to leave the Limerick champions still in the hunt.

Nemo Rangers: MA Martin; B Murphy, A O’Reilly, A Cronin (capt); K O’Donovan (0-1), S Cronin (0-1), J Horgan; A O’Donovan, J McDermott; C Dalton (1-1), P Kerrigan, C O’Brien; L Connolly (0-5, one free, one ‘45), M Cronin (0-1), C Horgan. Subs: K Fulignati for J Horgan (52 min), R Dalton for O’Brien (57).

Newcastle West: M Quilligan; M O’Leary, M O’Keeffe, D O’Doherty; W Hurley, S Brosnan (0-1), S Hurley; S Murphy (0-1), I Corbett (0-3); B Hurley, AJ O’Connor, T Quilligan, (0-1, free), captain; E Hurley (0-3, two frees), M McMahon, J Lee. Subs: B Nix for O’Connor (43 min), L Woulfe for W Hurley (50), B Kelly for B Hurley (51), J Kelly for McMahon (57), B Foley for E Hurley injured (59).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Kerry)

