Munster Club SFC: Adare find Nemo out of their range

Nemo Rangers (Cork) 2-17 Adare (Limerick) 0-4

Nemo Rangers easily qualified for their 18th Munster club football final after a comfortable win over debutants Adare in a one-sided semi-final in Mallow on Sunday.

The 15-times champions had too much class and experience for their well-beaten opponents and Nemo had their place in the final secured when leading by 2-6 to 0-2 at the interval, having played against the wind.

They settled quickly and were into stride from the start with Paul Kerrigan outpacing the defence to kick the opening two points before Nemo pounced for their first goal after 10 minutes.

Adare lost possession cheaply in their half-back line and Nemo took full advantage as Alan O’Donovan played in Luke Connolly, who made no mistake from close range.

Mark Connolly grabbed the Limerick champions’ first score after 14 minutes only for Kerrigan and a Connolly free to make to it 1-5 to 0-1 by the 20th minute.

A Hugh Bourke free handed Adare their second score, but Nemo struck for goal number two, three minutes from the break.

Paddy Gumley picked out Barry O’Driscoll with a super pass which the Cork player caught one-handed before slipping home to an unguarded net.

The pattern continued on the resumption with Nemo able to withdraw Luke Connolly as early as the 35th minute as they began emptying their bench.

Three points on the spin at the start of the second half extended Nemo’s advantage and they were 2-11 to 0-3 clear entering the closing quarter as Adare could only muster one point from play.

Nemo finished in style by scoring the last six points with Kerrigan, fittingly, closing out the scoring from distance.

NEMO RANGERS: M Martin; K O’Donovan, A O’Reilly (capt), A Cronin; J Donovan, S Cronin, K Fulignati (0-1); A O’Donovan, J Horgan (0-1); B O’Driscoll (1-3, two frees), P Kerrigan (0-6, one free), C O’Brien (0-1); L Connolly (1-3, three frees), P Gumley, C Dalton. Subs: C Horgan (0-2) for Connolly (35 mins), M Dorgan for J Horgan and A Greaney for Gumley (both 45 mins), C Kiely for O’Brien and C O’Shea for O’Reilly (both 52 mins), S Martin for Fulignati (57 mins).

ADARE: J Hickey; O Collins, A O’Connor, E Costello; E Ryan, D Connolly, P Maher; S Doherty (capt), S Keeley; C McCarthy, J English, H Bourke (0-2 frees); M Connolly (0-1), R Bourke (0-1, free), M Lyons.

Subs: D Lyons for McCarthy (35 mins), A O’Connell for Keeley (50 mins), J Fitzgerald for Maher and D O’Connor for Collins (both 51 mins), C Flanagan for Connolly (55 mins), B Supple for English (57 mins).

Referee: A Kissane (Waterford).