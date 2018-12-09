Mullinalaghta stun Kilmacud Crokes to take Leinster crown

Late penalty scored by Gary Rodgers was enough for underdogs to slay the favourites
Kilmacud Crokes’ Conor Casey tackles John Keegan of Mullinalaghta during the Leinster club SFC final in Tullamore. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Kilmacud Crokes’ Conor Casey tackles John Keegan of Mullinalaghta during the Leinster club SFC final in Tullamore. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Kilmacud Crokes 1-6 Mullinalaghta 1-8

The half-parish of Mullinalaghta from Longford have defied the odds to beat Kilmacud Crokes and claim the Leinster club SFC championship.

With just a few minutes to go Crokes held a two-point lead but the game was then turned on its head when Aidan McElligott was fouled, giving Mullinalaghta a penalty.

It was down to Gary Rogers to withstand the pressure and he did so with ease, tucking the spot kick into the bottom left corner to put the underdogs ahead.

McElligott then added another penalty to give the Longford side a two-point cushion and they duly held on for a stunning victory with Cian O’Sullivan seeing red in the dying minutes for Crokes.

Seán Moran’s full report from Tullamore to follow...

