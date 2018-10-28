Moyle Rovers claim Tipperary crown

Moyle Rovers 1-15 Ardfinnan 1-7

A fine point scoring display and late goal helped Moyle Rovers to a first Tipperary senior football title since 2009 when they overcame a wobbly start to get the better of Ardfinnan in Thurles.

Down by 0-6 to 0-2 at one juncture in the first half, the Powerstown/Lisronagh club put over 11 points on the bounce before and after the break.

Moyle Rovers took time to get into their stride in front of a crowd of 2,863 but were still only a point down at half-time after scoring three in two minutes close to the break.

The second half was effectively a Rovers procession and it took Ardfinnan 26 minutes to get their first point at the other end, through Colm O’Shaughnessy, with Paul Kennedy following up shortly afterwards with an excellent goal.

The mini-revival was blunted just moments later, however, when Shane Foley gathered a rebounding Liam Boland shot to give Rovers a goal of their own and ensure victory.

Moyle Rovers: C Kenrick, P Morrissey, A Campbell, M Irwin, D McGrath (0-1), R Mulcahy (0-1), L Boland, R Power (0-1), P Acheson, D Ryan, S Quirke (0-1), S Carey (0-1, 0-1 free), L Boland (0-5, 0-3 frees), S Foley (1-2), D Owens (0-1). Subs: A McGrath for S Carey (37 mins), T Fitzgerald for L Boland (44), D Foley (0-2) for S Quirke (45), R Quigley for D Owens (56), J Harney for S Foley (59), D Dwyer for A Campbell (59).

Ardfinnan: M Goonan, E Walsh, J Ryan, M O’Sullivan, D O’Leary, C O’Shaughnessy (0-1), G Whelan, G Cronin, S Nagle (0-1), B Hewitt (0-1, 0-1 free), D Nugent, A Lonergan, M Barlow (0-2, 0-1 frees), D O’Regan (0-1), C O’Gorman (0-1). Subs: P Kennedy (1-0), for M Barlow (45 mins), J Coffey for D Nugent (48), J O’Mahoney for A Lonergan (59).

Referee: Sean Everard (Moyne-Templetuohy).