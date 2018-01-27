Moy leave it late against An Ghaeltacht

Moy (Tyrone) 1-5 An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) 0-6

Harry Loughran’s late goal turned a tense All-Ireland Club IFC semi-final on its head at Semple Stadium.

Fourteen-man An Ghaeltacht looked to be on their way to Croke Park when they led by three points going into stoppage time, but the Tyrone champions staged a storming finish, hitting 1-2 to book their place in next Saturday’s decider against Roscommon champions Michael Glavey’s.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Kerry champions edged ahead with scores from PJ MacLaimh and Sean Michael O Conchuir, but two Sean Cavanagh points sent the sides in level at the break on 0-2 each after a tense opening period.

An Ghaeltacht had midfielder Eanna O Conchuir sent off on a straight red card 10 minutes into the second half, but despite playing against the wind, they frustrated their opponents with excellent ball retention, and eased three in front with two Brian O Beaglaoich scores.

Going into six minutes of added time, the Munster champions led by 0-6 to 0-3, but Cavanagh sent Loughran through to hit the net, and there was no way back for the Kerry champions.

Moy had momentum, and finished the job off with late points from Loughran and Conal Duffy.

Moy: N Brady; P Mackle, T McNicholl, T Conlon; M Gribbin, N Conlon, E Deeney; C Cavanagh, T Loughran; D Conroy, H Loughran (1-1), E Rafferty; R Coleman, S Cavanagh (0-3, 2f), A Currie. Subs: C Duffy (0-1) for Rafferty (45 mins), D McKeown for Conroy (52 mins)

An Ghaeltacht: T Mac an tSaoir; P Sauerland, M O Se, C O Liung; B O Beaglaoich (0-2), P O Se, C O Muircheartaigh; R O Se, E O Conchuir; C O Coileain, D O Se (0-1), PJ MacLaimh (0-1); S O Bambaire, T O Se, S M O Conchuir (0-2, 2f). Subs: C Mac an tSaoir for Mac Laimh (49 mins), Mac Laimh for Sauerland (58 mins), C Mac Gearailt for O Coileain (60 mins)

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow).