Monrovia to Moate: Boidu Sayeh’s extraordinary journey to play for Westmeath
Liberian-born 22-year-old thankful for his new life far from his African homeland
Boidu Sayeh: “I didn’t actually find Gaelic that hard to pick up really, thinking back – I had great coaches.” Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
One night, early on in his time with the Westmeath football panel, Boidu Sayeh pulled up a chair in a circle of his new teammates. It was a team meeting but not a team meeting at the same time. More a discussion group, a way of shedding shells about the place. The topic for the night was the challenges everyone had faced in their life and the floor was open to all.