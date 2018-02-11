Monaghan and Kerry clash called off due to unplayable pitch

Monaghan’s National Football League Division One clash with Kerry has been called off due to an unplayable pitch.

The Kingdom’s visit to Inniskeen will be rescheduled, with a date for the new fixture announced on Monday.

As is stands, all other Division One games will go ahead - however there have been other postponements.

The Division Two clash between Cavan and Meath at Kingspan Breffni Parkhas also been called off. That fixture had already been put back from Saturday night.

Meanwhile the Division Three fixture between Sligo and Fermanagh at Markievicz Park is another to fall foul of the weather, as well as the clash between Derry and Offaly.

A number of Ladies National Football League games have also been called off, including Tyrone against Tipperary and Sligo against Armagh in Division Two, Roscommon against Meath in Division Three and the Division Four fixture between Limerick and Wicklow.