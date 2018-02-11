Monaghan and Kerry clash called off due to unplayable pitch

Cavan and Meath’s NFL Division Two fixture postponed as heavy snow wreaks havov
A number of Sunday’s fixtures have been postponed. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

A number of Sunday’s fixtures have been postponed. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Monaghan’s National Football League Division One clash with Kerry has been called off due to an unplayable pitch.

The Kingdom’s visit to Inniskeen will be rescheduled, with a date for the new fixture announced on Monday.

As is stands, all other Division One games will go ahead - however there have been other postponements.

The Division Two clash between Cavan and Meath at Kingspan Breffni Parkhas also been called off. That fixture had already been put back from Saturday night.

Meanwhile the Division Three fixture between Sligo and Fermanagh at Markievicz Park is another to fall foul of the weather, as well as the clash between Derry and Offaly.

A number of Ladies National Football League games have also been called off, including Tyrone against Tipperary and Sligo against Armagh in Division Two, Roscommon against Meath in Division Three and the Division Four fixture between Limerick and Wicklow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.