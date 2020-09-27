Mohill’s second-half salvo sees them secure the Leitrim title

Mohill 0-14 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 0-9

Seven unanswered second-half points led Mohill to a comfortable victory against St Mary’s Kiltoghert in an entertaining, if low key, Leitrim Senior Football Final played in ideal conditions at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday.

Mohill dominated the early exchanges but it was St Mary’s who scored first with a pointed free by impressive 18-year-old Paul Keaney. Mohill got off the mark two minutes later with two frees by Keith Beirne but Mary’s had the better of the opening exchanges and led 0-4 to 0-2 after 22 minutes

Mohill restored parity as the half entered the final minutes but a Alan Doherty pointed free edged St Mary’s ahead 0-6 to 0-5 at the interval.

It was a transformed Mohill who showed their intent with a Keith Beirne free immediately on the resumption. Beirne was at the centre of the Mohill resurgence alongside the impressive Ronan Kennedy in attack and with Keith Keegan and Shane Quinn dominating the mid field exchanges, Mohill went on a scoring spree, firing over six more unanswered points in a 20-minute spell to leave St Mary’s shellshocked.

Despite a late St Mary’s revival with three unanswered points in the closing stages, Mohill closed out the game with further points from play by Beirne and Kennedy to capture their first senior title since 2017.

Mohill: P Tighe; D Mitchell, A Armstrong, O Madden; D Beck (capt), C Canning, J Mitchell; K Keegan, S Quinn (0-2); E Harkin, K Beirne (0-8, four frees), S Harkin; D Flynn (0-1), R Kennedy (0-3), J Reynolds. Subs: A McLoughlin for J Reynolds (38 mins). E Madden for E Harkin (58m).

St Mary’s Kiltoghert: S Reynolds; J Cassidy, C Farrell (joint capt), P McKenna; M Diffley, J Glancy (joint capt), N McWeeney (0-1); D O’Connell, P Keaney (0-5, frees); D Farrell (0-1), R Mulvey, D Tiernan; A Doherty (0-1), R Lowe, B Farrell. Subs: J McGrail for D O’Connell (45 mins), J O’Rourke for A Doherty (48), B O’Donnell for B Farrell (50), J Barnes for PMcKenna (58).

Referee: Michael McGirl (Drumreilly).