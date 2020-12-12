Minor football round-up: Meath too strong or Westmeath in Navan

Holders Kildare see off Louth to set-up semi-final with Offaly; Laois see off Carlow

Paul Keane

Louth’s Dylan Cassidy looks on as Kildare’s Fionn Ó Giollain scores a goal during the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship quarter-final in Newbridge. Photograph: Inpho

Ciarán Caulfield was Meath’s key player as the 2018 Leinster MFC winners moved within an hour of a return to the provincial final.

Wing back Caulfield, from Trim, was man-of-the-match in a 3-11 to 0-7 win for the Royals over Westmeath in Navan, securing a semi-final date with Laois next Saturday.

Caulfield set up Aaron Murphy for Meath’s first goal and played a sublime pass to Ruairí Kinsella for their third goal which finished off Westmeath.

Murphy’s goal was all that stood between the teams at half-time when Meath led by 1-5 to 0-5 though the hosts should have been further ahead.

John McCarthy’s team was more efficient in the second half and outscored Westmeath by 2-6 to 0-2 in that period with goals from Dunshaughlin duo John McDonagh and Kinsella.

Caulfield got on the scoresheet with a long-range point in the 58th minute before setting up Kinsella for his goal soon after with a defence splitting pass.

Laois secured their passage to the last four with a 2-14 to 0-5 win over Carlow at O’Moore Park.

The hosts hit Carlow hard and early and led 2-4 to 0-0 after 12 minutes following goals from Conor Heffernan and Colin Dunne.

A 2-8 to 0-2 half-time lead left Laois sitting pretty and they cruised home.

Holders Kildare will face Offaly in the other semi-final after overcoming a slow start to defeat Louth 2-16 to 1-7.

Kildare trailed 0-3 to 0-2 after the opening quarter but Daragh Sloane’s 28th-minute goal propelled them to a 1-7 to 0-3 interval lead.

Fionn Ó Giollain struck Kildare’s second goal to secure their return to Newbridge next Saturday.

They’ll meet Offaly following the Faithful’s 2-9 to 0-9 win over Wicklow, the goals coming from Alex Egan and Cormac Egan late in each half.

Meanwhile, hosts Limerick swept past Waterford on a 2-12 to 1-5 scoreline to set up a Munster MFC semi-final clash with Clare or Tipperary next Wednesday evening.

