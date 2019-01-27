Mickey Newman impresses on Royals return with seven-point haul

Meath 0-15 Tipperary 1-8

Mickey Newman, who played no part for Meath in 2018, returned with a bang at Páirc Tailteann on Sunday, accounting for seven points as the Royals made a winning start in Division 2 of Allianz Football League.

The was little to choose between the sides for long spells but the hosts finished much the stronger, outscoring the visitors five points to one in the final 17 minutes.

Newman accounted for three frees as his side led 0-5 to 0-1 after 22 minutes. His first point from play left it 0-6 to 0-2 but Tipperary were then thrown a lifeline when referee Niall Cullen pointed to the spot following a goalmouth tussle.

Captain Conor Sweeney made no mistake from the penalty kick to leave his side the minimum in arrears. Newman’s fifth point of the half left it 0-7 to 1-2 at the break.

With Ben Brennan, Bryan Menton and Thomas O’Reilly on target Meath eventually went four clear in the third quarter.

Tipperary fought back well with points from Brian Fox, Sweeney (two) and Liam McGrath before Sweeney shot the equaliser on 55 minutes.

Meath seemed in trouble at that stage but with subs Cillian O’Sullivan and Graham Reilly adding badly needed pace in attack they finished much the stronger.

Tipperary hopes disappeared when midfielder Steven O’Brien was red carded on 65 minutes.

MEATH: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, R Ryan; J McEntee (0-1), D Keogan, N Kane; B Menton (0-1), S McEntee (0-1); E Devine, B Brennan (0-1), M Burke; D Campion, M Newman (0-7, six frees) T O’Reilly (0-2).

Subs: C O’Sullivan (0-1, free) for Burke (h/t), S Tobin for Devine (47 mins), G Reilly (0-1) for Campion (54), B McMahon for Brennan (57), E Lynch for O’Reilly (73).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, E Moloney; K Fahey, D Brennan, J Feehan; S O’Brien, L Casey; L Boland (0-1), L McGrath (0-3, two frees), B Fox (0-1); D O’Meara, C Sweeney (1-3, 1-0 pen, three frees), J Kennedy.

Subs: P Austin for O’Meara (45 mins), J Keane for Boland (54), C O’Shaughnessy for Feehan (64), K O’Halloran for Kennedy (69).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).