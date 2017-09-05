Mickey Harte to remain as Tyrone boss for another three years

Harte handed strengthened mandate after club’s vote to keep manager in place

Francis Mooney

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte with Dublin manager Jim Gavin after the recent All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte was reappointed for a three-year term on Tuesday night.

Speculation had surrounded the treble All-Ireland-winning manager’s future since the heavy semi-final defeat to Dublin, but the clubs have handed him a strengthened mandate.

By the end of his new term, he will have been in charge of the Red Hands for 18 seasons, and is already Gaelic football’s longest serving manager.

He took over late in 2002 and led the county to its first All-Ireland title in his debut season, adding further Sam Maguire Cup triumphs in 2005 and 2008.

The last remaining link with the 2003 maiden success has been severed with the recent retirement of Seán Cavanagh, and only a handful of players with All-Ireland medals remain in the squad.

Harte is expected to attend several club championship matches over the next few weekends as he trawls for fresh talent that could make a difference in Tyrone’s challenge for honours in 2017.

