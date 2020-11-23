Mickey Harte is the new Louth football manager

Mickey Harte is the new manager of the Louth senior footballers. The former Tyrone manager has wasted no time in getting back involved with a team after the county executive declined his request for a one-year extension.

Harte had managed Tyrone to three All-Ireland titles during an 18 year tenure which ended with an Ulster quarter-final defeat to Donegal earlier this month. It was also the end of his most recent three-year appointment.

He now takes over from Wayne Kierans as Louth manager, on a three year term. Gavin Devlin will be joining him.