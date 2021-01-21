Michael Darragh Macauley calls time on Dublin career

Ballyboden St Enda’s player won eight All-Irelands and Footballer of the Year

Dublin’s Michael Darragh Macauley lifts the Sam Maguire in 2019. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin’s Michael Darragh Macauley lifts the Sam Maguire in 2019. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Dublin’s former Footballer of the Year Michael Darragh Macauley has retired from intercounty football at the age of 34. The holder of a record eight All-Ireland medals, he was one of the most influential contributors to the county’s remarkable decade.

From a basketball background, the Ballyboden St Enda’s player made his debut for Dublin in the 2010 league opener in Killarney, which ended in the visitors’ first win in Kerry in 28 years.

Retirement Tweet

He would go on to play a significant role, generally at centrefield but occasionally in the half forwards. An All Star in 2011 and 2013, he was chosen as FOTY in the latter year.

Macauley tweeted on Thursday morning: “Sin é uaimse. Míle buíochas ó chroí.” (That’s it from me. Heartfelt thanks.)

Dublin GAA posted on social media: “Michael Darragh Macauley has this morning announced his retirement from inter-county football. Thanks for everything you’ve done for the Blue jersey, Mick.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.