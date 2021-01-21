Michael Darragh Macauley calls time on Dublin career

Dublin’s former Footballer of the Year Michael Darragh Macauley has retired from intercounty football at the age of 34. The holder of a record eight All-Ireland medals, he was one of the most influential contributors to the county’s remarkable decade.

From a basketball background, the Ballyboden St Enda’s player made his debut for Dublin in the 2010 league opener in Killarney, which ended in the visitors’ first win in Kerry in 28 years.

He would go on to play a significant role, generally at centrefield but occasionally in the half forwards. An All Star in 2011 and 2013, he was chosen as FOTY in the latter year.

Macauley tweeted on Thursday morning: “Sin é uaimse. Míle buíochas ó chroí.” (That’s it from me. Heartfelt thanks.)

Dublin GAA posted on social media: “Michael Darragh Macauley has this morning announced his retirement from inter-county football. Thanks for everything you’ve done for the Blue jersey, Mick.”