Meath All-Ireland winner Terry Kearns dies aged 75

The GAA in Meath is in mourning following the passing of Terry Kearns, aged 75, whose fisted goal was the decisive score in the 1967 All-Ireland SFC final victory over Cork.

Cork, captained by dual star Denis Coughlan, had the better of the first half to lead by 0-4 to 0-1 at the break but the goal six minutes after the restart turned the tide in favour of Meath who went on to win by 1-9 to 0-9, with Kearns adding two points.

The St Vincent’s (Ardcath) clubman toured Australia with the Meath squad in the spring of 1968 and two years later he filled the centre-back berth in an eventful championship campaign.

That year the Royals made an amazing comeback from an 11-point deficit to defeat Offaly by 2-22 to 5-12 in the Leinster final but after overcoming Galway, Kerry won the Sam Maguire Cup decider by 2-19 to 0-18.

That was the first year of 80-minute games in provincial finals and All-Ireland championship ties.