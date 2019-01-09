McKenna Cup round-up: Tyrone grind past Fermanagh to reach semi-finals

Tyrone 0-10 Fermanagh 0-4

Tyrone qualified for the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals with a six points win over Fermanagh at Healy Park.

Aidan Breen and Conall Jones were both on target in breakaway Fermanagh raids, both scores cancelled out by Peter Harte frees.

Tyrone struggled to break down a stubborn Erne defence in which James McMahon, Kane Connor and Lee Cullen were outstanding.

Fermanagh were penalised four times for excessive hand-passing in that opening period, which ended all square at 0-2 each.

David Mulgrew hit Tyrone’s first score from play in the 44th minute, and they eased further ahead with points from Conan Grugan and goalkeeper Niall Morgan, from a long range free.

Fermanagh played the last eight minutes with 14 men after brothers Ryan and Conall Jones were sin-binned, and the home side finished strongly with scores from Hugh Pat McGeary and Harte, who brought his frees tally to five.

TYRONE: N Morgan (0-1 f); L Rafferty, HP McGeary (0-1), C McLaughlin (0-1); B McDonnell, R Brennan, P Harte (0-5, 5f); C Grugan (0-1), B Kennedy; N Sludden, C McCann, R Gray; D Mulgrew (0-1), C McShane, R O’Neill.

Subs: K Coney for Gray (39), D Canavan for Sludden (50), R Sludden for Mulgrew (55), D McClure for Grugan (61), A McCrory for McDonnell (66).

FERMANAGH: T Tierney; J Cassidy, L Cullen, K Connor (0-1); A Breen (0-1), J McMahon, C McManus; T Clarke, R Jones; U Kelm, K McDonnell, D Teague; C Corrigan, C Jones ()-1), C McGee.

Subs: R Lyons for Teague (50), G Jones (0-1, f) for McDonnell (53), D McGurn for Clarke (61), C Flaherty for McGee (61), S McGullion for McMahon (66).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).

Donegal 1-20 Cavan 1-12

Jammie Brennan’s goal helped to power Donegal to a comfortable win over Cavan – and a place in the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals.

Brennan volleyed home 12 minutes from the end as Donegal pulled clear of 14-man Cavan.

Brennan scored 1-4 and man of the match Michael Langan landed nine points as Declan Bonner’s men notched up a third win of 2019.

Cavan had David Phillips sent off for an off-the-ball hit on Jamie Brennan after only seven minutes.

In spite of their numerical disadvantage, the Breffni stayed in touch and were within four points at the break, when Langan’s six first-half points, had Donegal 0-10 to 0-6 ahead.

Martin McElhinney – on the occasion of his 100th Donegal appearance – hit the opening point of the second half

All-Star Ryan McHugh made his return from a five-month concussion lay-off and he weaved his way in to put Donegal six in front.

Kevin Tierney punched home a consolation goal for Cavan in the final minute.

DONEGAL: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, C Morrison; R McHugh (0-1), E Doherty, P Brennan; H McFadden, Jason McGee; N O’Donnell (0-3), M McElhinney (0-1), C McGonagle; M O’Reilly, M Langan (0-9, 4f), J Brennan (1-4).

Subs: P Mogan for P.Brennan (46), J Campbell for O’Reilly (42), O Gallen (0-2) for McElhinney (56), L Connor for J.Brennan (60), P Dolan for McHugh (62).

CAVAN: R Galligan (0-2, 1f, 1 ‘45); D Phillps, P Faulkner, J McLoughlin; C Brady, M Reilly (0-1), C Rehill; M Argue, J Galligan; P Graham (0-1), S Smith, P Smith (0-3, 1f); C Bradley, J Smith, C Madden (0-3).

Subs: C Moynagh for Faulkner (15), L Fortune (0-1) for J.Smith (half-time), N Clerkin for J Galligan (45), C Mackey (0-1f) for P.Smith (49), K Tierney (1-0) for S.Smith (51).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).

Armagh 0-13 Monaghan 1-9

Armagh managed to squeeze into the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals by virtue of this shard-earned victory over a resilient Monaghan side at the Athletic Grounds.

Despite rash tackling in the first quarter, Armagh managed to get a foothold in the game when they fought back from a 1-3 to 0-1 deficit, Jack McCarron’s goal from a penalty cementing Monaghan’s advantage.

Malachy O’Rourke’s side led by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break but inspired by man of the match Stefan Campbell who landed three points, Armagh produced a strong finish after Rory Beggan appeared to have given Monaghan the upper hand by potting three long-range points from frees.

It was man of the match Campbell who took a centre-stage role in the closing minutes by whipping over the point that earned his side a place in the last four against Donegal on Sunday.

ARMAGH: B Hughes; R Kennedy 0-1, A McKay, C Mackin; M Shields 0-1, G McCabe, A Forker 0-2; S Sheridan 0-1, C Vernon; N Grimley 0-2 (2f), R Grugan 0-1, J Og Burns; S Campbell 0-3, J Grugan, R O’Neill. 0 -1.

Subs: J Clarke (0-1) for J Grugan (19), J McElroy for Vernon (54), P Casey for Sheridan (67).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan 0-3 (3f); J McCarron, K Duffy, R Wylie; J Mealiff, B Kerr, G Doogan; F Kelly, C Boyle; T Kerr 0-1, J McCarron 1-3 (1-0 pen, 2f), D Malone; D Garland 0-1, D Freeman, S O’Hanlon.

Subs: V Corey 0-1 for Mealiff (h/t), O Duffy for Freeman (420, M Bananigan for T Kerr (55), D Mone for John McCarron (61), D Wylie for Doogan (61).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).

Wednesday’s other McKenna Cup results

Antrim 1-14 St Marys 0-9; Down 4-18 QUB 1-5; Derry 1-20 UU 0-7.