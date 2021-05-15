Mayo score 2-21 in impressive opening day win over Down

James Horan’s young team begin their Division 2 campaign with comfortable win

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue scores his side’s second goal of the game during the Allianz League win over Down. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue scores his side’s second goal of the game during the Allianz League win over Down. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Mayo 2-21 Down 1-11

Mayo’s young guns were too pacey and powerful for visitors Down as last year’s All-Ireland finalists kicked off their 2021 campaign with a win at MacHale Park.

James Horan had to be pleased with the performance of his young team which included one debutant - Enda Hession from Garrymore who impressed at corner back- as they overpowered Down to take control of this contest by half-time. Leaving the last 15 minutes to play out more like a challenge game than a league encounter.

A Tommy Conroy goal was the key score of the opening half as Down stayed the early pace but Mayo hit them hard in two big scoring bursts to lead by 1-10 to 0-6 at the change of ends.

Cillian O’Connor fired Mayo into an early lead from a free but Down responded with a fine score from Daniel McGuinness. It was Mayo who kicked on with back to back points from Conroy and Michael Plunkett before Down enjoyed their best spell of the game as points from Corey Quinn and James Guinness had the game tied at 0-4 apiece on 13 minutes.

That was as good as it got for Down as Mayo struck with their opening goal from Conroy after 15 minutes. Matthew Ruane, who was a growing and commanding force around the middle of the field scored the first of his two points while full back Oisin Mullin, Diarmuid O’Connor, Ryan O‘Donoghue and Jordan Flynn all hit target.

Diarmuid O’Connor catches a ball. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Diarmuid O’Connor catches a ball. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mayo had the game very much tied up when they hit 1-1 inside five minutes of the restart, the goal coming from O’Donoghue who was set up the excellent Conroy.

Down did hit back with a goal of their won from substitute Stephen McConville in a second half which was hit by some torrential rain as both teams emptied their respective benches.

On this showing Mayo, who were without the injured Aidan O’Shea look poised for a quick return to Division 1 football.

MAYO: R Hennelly, E Hession, O Mullin (0-1), L Keegan, M Plunkett (0-1), P Durcan, R Brickenden, M Ruane (0-2), D O’Connor (0-1), F McDonagh (0-1), K McLoughlin, J Flynn (0-1), T Conroy (1-3), C O’Connor (0-8, 7 frees, 1 ‘45), R O’ Donoghue (1-1).

Subs: E McLaughlin (0-1) for Brickenden (half-time), B Walsh (0-1) for Flynn (h-t), S Coen for K McLoughlin (48 mins) A Orme for O’Donoghue (48), C Loftus for F McDonagh (49), J McCormack for D O’Connor (62), C Boyle for Keegan (66).

DOWN: R Burns, G Collins, G McGovern, P Murdock, P Laverty (0-1), K McKernan, J Flynn, R McEvoy, C Mooney, C Doherty, C Poland, D McGuinness (0-1), B O‘Hagan (0-5, 4 frees), J Guinness (0-1), C Quinn (0-3, 1 free, 1 mark).

Subs: L Kerr for Doherty (33), O McCabe for Poland (40). L Middleton for McEvoy (49), S McConville (1-0) for D McGuinness (50), B McCardle for Murdock (65), D O Hagan for Collins (66).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.