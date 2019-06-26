Mayo's Diarmuid O’Connor reportedly out for the season

Ballintubber man injured his wrist in training on Tuesday and requires surgery

Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor is expected to miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor is expected to miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Mayo captain Diarmuid O’Connor could miss the rest of the All-Ireland senior football championship after he suffered a wrist injury in training on Tuesday night, according to reports in the Mayo News.

Mayo face Armagh in round three of the qualifiers in Castlebar this Saturday and the injury to O’Connor is the latest blow with Matthew Ruane also expected to miss the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone while Tom Parsons and Seamie O’Shea are still working their way back to full fitness.

According to reports, O’Connor will undergo surgery on his wrist this week but the prospects of him playing again are not looking likely.

However, older brother Cillian O’Connor as well as Donal Vaughan are expected to make their returns in the near future.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s quest for five All-Ireland titles in a row received a boost on Tuesday night when it was revealed that James McCarthy has not suffered long-term damage to his knee after he came off the pitch injured during the Leinster final win over Meath on Sunday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.