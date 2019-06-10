Mayo draw Down in second round of football qualifiers

Mayo will take on Down in the second round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers after Monday morning’s draw.

The eight winners of round one of the qualifiers were each drawn against one of the eight beaten provincial semi-finalists, with any Division Three or Four team drawn out against a Division One or Two side having home advantage. So despite Mayo being drawn out first, Down will host the Division One league champions who were beaten by Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final.

Mayo last met Down in the championship in the 2012 All-Ireland quarter-final when they were 3-18 to 2-9 winners. Paddy Tally’s side beat Division Two team Tipperary in the first round on Sunday, and were edged by Armagh in the Ulster quarter-final only after extra-time. Mayo will have played at least 10 championship matches if they are to contest this year’s All-Ireland final.

Clare were also drawn out first for their fixture against Leitrim, but that will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon as the Banner county played in Division Two in 2019.

The other big clash sees Monaghan - the team none of the beaten provincial semi-finalists wanted to face - drawn to play Armagh.

While last year’s All-Ireland finalists Tyrone will travel to Longford, looking to bounce back immediately from their Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal.

The round two qualifiers are set to be played on the weekend after next, June 22nd/23rd. The fixture details will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday afternoon.

Round two qualifier draw

Westmeath v Limerick

Longford v Tyrone

Antrim v Kildare

Leitrim v Clare

Down v Mayo

Derry v Laois

Offaly v Sligo

Monaghan v Armagh