Mayo and Dublin fans scramble for tickets as system stalls

Croke Park looks set for its first sell-out encounter of the year this Saturday when Dublin and Mayo face-off in the first football semi-final of the summer.

Fans of both counties however have been witnessing a scramble for tickets from early on Tuesday morning with many claiming to have been thrown off the online queueing system after up to four hours in the queue.

The unprecedented demand for tickets ahead of this weekend’s clash was evident from 10am with long queues reported outside both SuperValu and Centra outlets in the counties in question.

As of this afternoon there was a queue of nearly 25,000 people queueing for tickets online on Tickets.ie, the GAA’s official ticketing partner, before the system paused around 2.30pm.

Just over a half-hour later those still queuing were informed that “there were no more tickets available at this time.” It has yet to be confirmed if this means the game has officially sold-out, or if more tickets will become available at a later time.

Tickets.ie were contacted by the Irish Times but had not responded by the time of publication.

Tickets.ie posted an update on social media around lunchtime to allay fears insinuating tickets for the much anticipated clash were already sold-out, though there has been no update since.

“Tickets for both semi-finals are still on sale - retail and online,” the company told social media users.

“There are no issues with the listing however there is a queuing system in place to manage the very high column of traffic on the website.

“We do apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope you get your tickets.”

Dublin North West TD Noel Rock released a statement regarding the situation this afternoon. He has recently been lobbying for ticketing touting legislation to be introduced and he feels this situation could only further encourage touting this weekend.

Dublin and Mayo fans watch the last championship clash between the counties in the 2017 final. Photograph: Inpoho

“We had people contacting my office saying they had been queuing for over two hours in shops around the city and county, and had only seen a handful of tickets being printed off,” he said.

“The demand for tickets is obviously massive - and it’s great to see fans so excited about the closing games of the summer - but the set-up is certainly lacking.

“The GAA are great at many aspects of organisation, but it seems on this occasion their ticketing system has let them down. This needs to be looked at constructively to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“I would hope that a better solution can be found for the All Ireland final and that lessons are learned from today’s situation.”

Meanwhile, Conor Lane has been announced as the referee for Saturday evening’s clash. The Cork man previously officiated the drawn All-Ireland final between the sides in 2016 before Dublin won the replay by a point.

This Saturday will be the first time the teams meet in the championship since Dublin beat the Westerners in the 2017 All-Ireland decider, also by a single point.

Maurice Deegan has been named as the man-in-the-middle for Sunday’s clash between Kerry and Tyrone which isn’t expected to be a sell-out.