Mayo All-Ireland winner Pádraig Carney has died in California

Mayo football is mourning the loss of All-Ireland winner Pádraig Carney, whose death over the weekend in California has been announced. Nicknamed ‘The Flying Doctor’ after the county flew him home from the US for the NFL semi-final and final of 1954, in which he captained Mayo to victory over Carlow.

Lining out at centrefield and centre forward respectively, he was part of the most recent Mayo team to win All-Ireland titles in 1950 and ‘51. He has also been a star of UCD Sigerson Cup winning sides in the 1940s. He also won four Connacht titles and a Railway Cup.

Born in 1928 in Swinford, his career as a doctor took him to the US and his football career ended at the young age of 26. Only one member of the victorious 1951 Mayo team survives, Paddy Prendergast, who lives in Tralee.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Pádraig Carney ‘The Flying Doctor,’ said Mayo GAA on Sunday. “He was a member of the 1950 and ‘51 All-Ireland winning Mayo teams. He gave tremendous service to the Mayo jersey for a number of years.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam.”