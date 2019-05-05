Maria Delahunty to the fore as Waterford claim Division Two title

The win is a huge psychological boost as they play Kerry again next Saturday

Waterford players celebrate with the Division Two cup at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photograph: Sportsfile

Waterford players celebrate with the Division Two cup at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photograph: Sportsfile

 

Waterford 5-13 Kerry 1-17

Maria Delahunty scored 1-4 as Waterford were crowned Lidl NFL Division Two champions and regained their top tier status with a goal-hungry display against Kerry at Parnell Park.

These teams will meet again next Saturday in the TG4 Munster championship and this was a huge psychological boost for Waterford ahead of that game.

Waterford were outstanding in the first-half and they ran up a 4-8 to 0-8 half-time lead, with goals from Michelle Ryan, Kelly Ann Hogan, Maria Delahunty and Eimear Fennell.

Aileen Wall grabbed a deserved goal in the second-half for Waterford and despite the best efforts of Hannah O’Donoghue and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Rosie Landers’s goal remained intact until the game was over as a contest and Lorraine Scanlon scored.

Waterford went in front inside the opening minute when Delahunty scored a point and three minutes later they took control after Emma Murray gave the pass and Ryan drove low past Robyn White and into the Kerry net.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored Kerry’s first point in the fifth minute but Waterford scored 1-1 again, this time Chloe Fennell pointed and then Hogan broke through the cover and outpaced Anna Galvin to rifle her shot high into the net.

It was 2-2 to 0-1 in Waterford’s favour after just seven minutes, and despite scores from Hannah O’Donoghue, Miriam O’Keeffe and Amanda Brosnan, Waterford kept their composure.

They added an unanswered 1-4 between the 16th and 23rd minutes. Points from Róisín Tobin (two) and Delahunty were followed by a devastating third goal when Aileen Wall’s pass was palmed to the net by Delahunty.

It was now a massive 3-7 to 0-4 advantage and the teams traded scores until Wall sprinted through and Eimear Fennell finished off a fourth goal for the dominant Déise.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Sarah Houlihan scored the last two points of the half but Kerry trailed by 12 points at the break.

Waterford banished any thoughts of a comeback on the resumption with quick-fire points from Katie Murray and Delahunty. Houlihan and Fennell went point-for-point but Kerry needed goals and after O’Donoghue doubled her tally she saw her goal bound effort stopped on the line by a cluster of Waterford bodies.

Kerry’s hopes were dashed when Wall scored a fifth Waterford goal after Eimear Fennell’s shot crashed off the crossbar in the 47th minute.

Scanlon finally scored a Kerry goal eight minutes later, when O’Donoghue crossed and she bundled the ball past Landers, but that was only a consolation.

Waterford: R Landers; R Casey, C McGrath, M Dunford; R Tobin (0-2), Karen McGrath, Kate McGrath; M Ryan (1-1), KA Hogan (1-0); E Murray, K Murray (0-2), M Delahunty (1-4, 0-1 free); E Fennell (1-1), C Fennell (0-1), A Wall (1-1).

Subs: A Mullaney (0-1) for Dunford (36 mins), S Dunphy for E Fennell (60’), C McCarthy for Tobin (63’).

Kerry: R White; T Breen, A Desmond, C O’Brien; S Murphy, A O’Connell, A Galvin; L Scanlon (1-0), A Brosnan (0-1); C Murphy, H O’Donoghue (0-2), N Carmody; S Houlihan (0-6, 0-4 frees), L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (0-5, 0-3 frees), M O’Keeffe (0-2).

Subs: K Cronin for White (26 mins), S Lynch for S Murphy (26’), F Tangney (0-1) for O’Keeffe (34’), E Dineen for Galvin (45’), E Lynch for Desmond (60’).

Referee: G Chapman (Sligo)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.