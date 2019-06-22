Malachy O’Rourke bows out as instinct fails to kick in for Monaghan

Armagh 2-17 Monaghan 1-12

And it’s a knock-out! For a while it felt like destiny couldn’t tear these two apart, gravity couldn’t pull them down, before Armagh slowly and then suddenly soared above and in front and with time to carve the result in stone.

When your summer is on the line, and you’re facing down your neighbourly foe, instinct has to kick in eventually - and Armagh certainly found that first, breaking away in the second half with a level of clinical efficiency and lightning pace that Monaghan simply could not match. Even on their own pitch.

And for Malachy O’Rourke, in his seventh successive season as Monaghan manager, he told his players after the match that he would not be back for an eighth. After winning two Ulster championships, and Division Two and Three league titles since taking over for the 2013 season, he said he’d an inkling the time was now right to step aside after a disappointing season.

After going toe-to-toe for the first half, Armagh stole a foot and then a march, opening the second half with three unanswered points, then a goal on 48 minutes: a super sweet pass from Jemar Hall to Aidan Nugent sent him tearing down on goal, and while Rory Beggan did well to block his shot, there was no denying Rian O’Neill with the rebound.

Armagh’s Rian O’Neill celebrates scoring a goal against Monaghan. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ten minutes after that O’Neill had his second goal and Armagh were safely out of Clones with the result. Jamie Clarke had been harassing the Monaghan defence all evening, breaking the ball out to O’Neill who again wouldn’t be denied. They were 2-15 to 0-11 to the good at that point, some of the Monaghan supporters heading home for an early tea.

Monaghan were kept to 1-2 in the second half, including a late consolation goal for Jack McCarron on 66 minutes, only by then Monaghan’s limitations were fully revealed: they only had six different scorers compared to Armagh’s 13.

At stake was a place in the last 16, only reputations too: Monaghan, last year’s beaten All-Ireland semi-finalists by a single point, dumped out of the Ulster championship in their opening game against Cavan; Armagh, still living off that one win in Ulster in Kieran McGeeney’s now five years in charge, against Down last month.

Delayed by 10 minutes to allow for congestion at the turnstiles, neither team hung around once the ball was thrown in - tearing at each other in the proper spirit of Ulster opponents this summer. This was Super Food Football from the go.

They shot 21 points between them in the first half alone. Armagh, playing into the slight breeze, had the point to spare, 0-11 to 0-10, when actually there was nothing between them, momentum swinging like a pendulum.

Armagh’s scores were spread a little more impressively - defenders Mark Shields, Brendan Donaghy and Paul Hughes setting the pace in the opening quarter, before all six starting forwards came into their own, including two from the electric boot of Hall, one each for Nugent, Stefan Campbell, Jamie Clarke, Jarlath Óg Burns, Andrew Murnin, plus a free from O’Neill. Free-flowing and free-wheeling.

Monaghan stuttered a little midway through the half, and briefly fell 0-8 to 0-5 in arrears, three of those scores from the ever present boot of Conor McManus. Armagh then struggled with the kick-outs, two 45’s from Rory Beggan, another McManus free, and a point from Micheal Bannigan sending Monaghan in front.

Only for Armagh to hit back via Hall and Murnin - taking that one point advantage into the second half, which they slowly and then suddenly turned into an eight-point win, fully deserved, easily enough earned in the end as Monaghan wilted.

So Armagh roll on into the Round Three draw on Monday morning, involving all the winners from Round Two, drawn against each other. Roll on 2020 for Monaghan.

ARMAGH: B Hughes; A McKay, P Burns, A Forker (0-1); M Sheilds (0-1), B Donaghy (0-1), P Hughes (0-1); N Grimley (0-1), J Óg Burns (0-2); S Campbell (0-1), A Nugent (0-1), J Hall (0-2); J Clarke (0-3, two frees), R O’Neill (2-1), A Murnin (0-1).

Subs: R Grugan for Murnin (41 mins), C Vernon (0-1) for McKay (68 mins), C Duffy for Nugent (71 mins), J McElroy for Burns (74 mins).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan (0-2, two 45’s); K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, V Corey, D Ward (0-1); N Kearns, K Hughes (0-1); F Kelly, C McCarthy, R McAnespie; J McCarron (1-1), C McManus (0-6, four frees), M Brannigan (0-1).

Subs: D Wylie for Duffy (black card, 46 mins), S O’Hanlon for Bannigan, D Mone for McCarthy (both 51 mins), S Carey for McAnespie (53 mins), B McGinn for Kearns (58 mins).

Referee: Ciaran Branigan (Down).