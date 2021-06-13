Longford save the best until last to send Tipp down

Longford 1-13 Tipperary 0-9

Tipperary will be playing Division Four football next season as Longford saved the best until last and produced their best display of the year to retain their Division Three status for next year, and in doing so relegated the Munster champions.

The decisive score in the 1-13 to 0-9 win came in the 49th minute when Dessie Reynolds found the back of the net. Tipp had been on top at that time and had drawn level one minute before through Padraic Looram. It was all Longford afterwards and they added points through Oran Kenny, Rian Brady (two frees), David McGivney and Darragh Doherty.

With Andrew Farrell colossal at fullback along with Iarla O’Sullivan in defence and Darren Gallagher covering so much ground Longford were solid throughout.

In a tight first half the sides were level three times. Conor Sweeney was on target from frees - kicking four - while Reynolds, Brady, Gallagher and Joe Hagan fired over points for Longford and they were three ahead in the 26th minute.

Tipperary were dealt a blow in the 33rd minute when Michael Quinlivan was black carded. Longford, though, didn’t make full use of their numerical advantage and only led at the break 0-7 to 0-5.

Paudie Feehan and Gallagher traded points in the early minutes of the second half before scores from Shane Fahey and Looram drew the sides level for the fourth time in the 48th minute. The next score was to prove crucial and it was that Reynolds goal for Longford. Substitute Kenny followed up with a point for Longford and they kicked on from there.

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, CP Smyth; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, I O’Sullivan; D McGivney (0-1), D Gallagher (0-3, two frees, 45); J Hagan (0-2), K Diffley, D Reynolds (1-2); R Smyth, L Moran, R Brady (0-3, two frees). Subs: D Doherty (0-1) for Moran (half-time), O Kenny (0-1) for R Smyth (53 mins), D McElligott for Reynolds (66), P Lynn for Hagan (70).

Tipperary: E Comerford; S O’Connell, A Campbell, C O’Shaughnessy; P Looram (0-1), K Fahey (0-1), D Brennan; S O’Brien (0-1), P Feehan (0-1); C Bowe, J Kennedy, E Maloney; M Quinlivan, C Sweeney (0-4, four frees), P Ryan. Subs: J Feehan for Campbell (12 mins), B Fox for Ryan (43), S Foley for O’Brien (54), J Longergan for Brennan (55), S O’Connor (0-1) for Bowe and M O’Meara for Looram (62).