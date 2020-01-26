Longford deservedly take the points against Louth

Longford 0-16 Louth 1-10

Longford put in a solid display as they started their Division 3 campaign with a three point win over Louth at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

It was a deserved win for Padraic Davis’ side who should have won by more; they created two goal chances in the first half and also kicked seven wides in that half. Darren Gallagher once again was excellent on placed balls for Longford.

A pointed free from Darren Gallagher opened the scoring for Longford. They were ahead by two in the 11th minute but a good Ryan Burns point cut the gap to one in the 12th minute.

Longford replied with three points in a row before Rían Brady brought a fine save out of Louth keeper Craig Lynch with Gallagher hitting over the resulting ‘45. Lynch denied Iarla O’Sullivan minutes later.

A goal in the 25th minute from Gerry Garland brought Louth back into the game as they trailed by three at the break: 0-9 to 1-3.

Louth did enjoy a purple patch in the second half but Longford defended resolutely and prevented the Wee County from getting scores. Points from Brady and Gallagher (free) gave Longford a five point lead in the 48th minute.

Louth though replied with points from Oisín Murray and Tommy Durnin to bring it back to a three point game. Try as they might they couldn’t eat further into Longford’s lead. Louth’s Eoghan Callaghan was sent off in the 67th for a second yellow card while Longford’s Michael Quinn received a second yellow in stoppage time as Longford held on for the win.

Longford: Paddy Collum; Andrew Farrell, Patrick Fox, Barry O’Farrell; Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Gary Rogers, Colm P Smyth (0-1); Darren Gallagher (0-5, 0-3 f, 0-2 ’45), Kevin Diffley (0-1); Dessie Reynolds (0-1), Daniel Mimnagh, Michael Quinn (0-1); Rian Brady (0-4, 0-2f), Joseph Hagan, Oran Kenny.

Subs: Darragh Doherty (0-2) for Hagan (h-t), Liam Connerton for Kenny (62), Peter Lynn for O’Sullivan (68).

Louth: Craig Lynch; Dan Corcoran, Dermot Campbell, Andrew Mooney; Emmet Carolan, Liam Jackson, Eoghan Callaghan; Tommy Durnin (0-2, 0-1f), James Califf; Gerry Garland (1-0), Ciaran Downey, Conall McKeever; Sam Mulroy, Declan Byrne (0-1), Ryan Burns (0-5, 0-4f).

Subs used: Oisin Murray (0-1) for McKeever (40), Eoghan Duffy for Garland (44), Bevan Duffy for Califf (55), Conor Grimes for Mulroy (55), Paul Mathews (0-1) for Byrne (62).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).