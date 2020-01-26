Longford deservedly take the points against Louth

Darren Gallagher was once again impressive from set pieces

Longford’s Darren Gallagher was impressive from frees in their win over Louth. Photo: Inpho

Longford’s Darren Gallagher was impressive from frees in their win over Louth. Photo: Inpho

 

Longford 0-16 Louth 1-10

Longford put in a solid display as they started their Division 3 campaign with a three point win over Louth at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

It was a deserved win for Padraic Davis’ side who should have won by more; they created two goal chances in the first half and also kicked seven wides in that half. Darren Gallagher once again was excellent on placed balls for Longford.

A pointed free from Darren Gallagher opened the scoring for Longford. They were ahead by two in the 11th minute but a good Ryan Burns point cut the gap to one in the 12th minute.

Longford replied with three points in a row before Rían Brady brought a fine save out of Louth keeper Craig Lynch with Gallagher hitting over the resulting ‘45. Lynch denied Iarla O’Sullivan minutes later.

A goal in the 25th minute from Gerry Garland brought Louth back into the game as they trailed by three at the break: 0-9 to 1-3.

Louth did enjoy a purple patch in the second half but Longford defended resolutely and prevented the Wee County from getting scores. Points from Brady and Gallagher (free) gave Longford a five point lead in the 48th minute.

Louth though replied with points from Oisín Murray and Tommy Durnin to bring it back to a three point game. Try as they might they couldn’t eat further into Longford’s lead. Louth’s Eoghan Callaghan was sent off in the 67th for a second yellow card while Longford’s Michael Quinn received a second yellow in stoppage time as Longford held on for the win.

Longford: Paddy Collum; Andrew Farrell, Patrick Fox, Barry O’Farrell; Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Gary Rogers, Colm P Smyth (0-1); Darren Gallagher (0-5, 0-3 f, 0-2 ’45), Kevin Diffley (0-1); Dessie Reynolds (0-1), Daniel Mimnagh, Michael Quinn (0-1); Rian Brady (0-4, 0-2f), Joseph Hagan, Oran Kenny.

Subs: Darragh Doherty (0-2) for Hagan (h-t), Liam Connerton for Kenny (62), Peter Lynn for O’Sullivan (68).

Louth: Craig Lynch; Dan Corcoran, Dermot Campbell, Andrew Mooney; Emmet Carolan, Liam Jackson, Eoghan Callaghan; Tommy Durnin (0-2, 0-1f), James Califf; Gerry Garland (1-0), Ciaran Downey, Conall McKeever; Sam Mulroy, Declan Byrne (0-1), Ryan Burns (0-5, 0-4f).

Subs used: Oisin Murray (0-1) for McKeever (40), Eoghan Duffy for Garland (44), Bevan Duffy for Califf (55), Conor Grimes for Mulroy (55), Paul Mathews (0-1) for Byrne (62).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.