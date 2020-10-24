Limerick work hard to see off Sligo and seal promotion to Division 3

Goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan hit two late points to give the Munster men the win

Donal O’Sullivan was on the scoresheet as Limerick secured promotion to Division 3. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Donal O’Sullivan was on the scoresheet as Limerick secured promotion to Division 3. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Sligo 1-14 Limerick 1-16

Limerick secured promotion to Division Three with a hard-fought win over Sligo at Markievicz Park.

The Munster men were in menacing form from the off, and created a goal chance for Iain Corbett in the opening minutes, though the defender opted to take the point.

Sligo midfielder Pat Kilcoyne forced Limerick goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan into a good save at the other end moments later, but it was the only time the home side threatened his goal in the opening half.

Instead, the impressive Sean McSweeney and Hugh Bourke started to dominate, both hitting points before the former’s pass was finished to the net by the latter on 17 minutes to put the visitors into an eight-point lead, 1-6 to 0-1.

It could have been worse for the hosts two minutes later, as McSweeney saw another effort on goal smash back off the crossbar.

And Sligo finished the half with a brace of points from youngster Red Og Murphy after McSweeney was sin-binned for a foul on Sean Carrabine.

Limerick led by 1-9 to 0-4 at the break and further second half scores from Darragh Treacy, Corbett and Killian Ryan meant they remained in the ascendancy into the final quarter.

But Pat Hughes rattled the net for a Sligo goal with eight minutes remaining, following good work from substitutes Brian Cox and John Francis Carr, ensuring a nervy finish for the Treatymen.

Limerick substitute Cian Sheehan made an immediate impact with a point from play, and goalkeeper O’Sullivan came forward to point two vital placed balls, as Limerick gave themselves breathing space again heading into injury-time.

Sligo: E Kilgannon; N Mullen, E McGuinness, S Murphy; R Feehily, P McNamara, D Cummins; P O’Connor (0-2, 0-1f) P Kilcoyne; M Gordon, L Gaughan, S Carrabine (0-4, 0-1 45’); R Og Murphy (0-4, 0-3f), P Hughes (1-1), B McGowan.

Subs: B Gorman (0-3) for Gaughan (25), JF Carr for Cummins (26), G O’Kelly-Lynch for Kilcoyne (45), B Cox for S Murphy (45), D Quinn for O’Connor (64).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 45’), S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett (0-2), G Brown; D Treacy (0-2), K Ryan (0-2); T Griffin, H Bourke (1-3, 0-2f), S McSweeney (0-2); A Enright, C Fahy (0-1), P Nash (0-1).

Subs: M Donovan for Fanning (35), D O’Doherty for Nash (48), D Lyons for Griffin (55), C Sheehan (0-1) for McSweeney (64).

Referee: L Devanney (Mayo).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.