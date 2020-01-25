Limerick roar from behind to sink Tipp and start league in style

Tipperary 0-18 Limerick 2-14

We came with the spirit level looking for a benchmark and quickly found the All-Ireland champions in the same conquering mood they finished off last summer. Or so it seemed.

The first impression didn’t last. Trailing by 10 points from early in the second half, Limerick showed all the spirit and found a fresh benchmark from there until the end to somehow win out by two points - to the mild surprise if not gentle bemusement of the home crowd.

Limerick only moved in front for the first time on 63 minutes - two goals, the first from Aaron Gillane and then replacement Gearoid Hegarty bringing them back level in the 56th minute, and from there the game was anyone’s taking.

Jason Forde, who finished with 0-10, had a late low free at goal in the final minute to steal back a potential winner, only for that shot to be deflected onto the crossbar and sprayed back into play, and suddenly that was that - a fourth-consecutive win for Limerick over their Munster rivals in the last 12 months.

Also billed as the clash between the two teams who won the three big prizes of 2019 - Tipperary as All-Ireland champions, versus Limerick the league and Munster champions - it soon fell into the sort of one-sided contest that hardly seemed like the true mark of either team. Thankfully not for too long.

On a crisp January evening, Semple Stadium presenting its immaculate playing surface as ever, the crowd of 11,867 got the ticket’s worth in the end. There was a sense Limerick peaked too soon last year, and perhaps intent on peaking a lot later than January, they certainly timed their run to perfection in the 70-plus minutes played out here.

Tipperary were nine points in the clear by half-time, going 10 ahead from the restart, after Limerick returned a paltry 0-4. But with Gillane finishing with 1-6, David Dempsey and Diarmuid Byrnes also inspirational in that second half, Limerick weren’t undeserving winners.

Limerick also twice beat Tipp by a combined 19 points last year - in the league (by seven) and the Munster final (by 12), and also took them out of this year’s Munster League.

Tempers flare during Limerick’s Allianz League win over Tipp. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

There was some gentle sparring to begin, both teams shooting astray, before Tipperary started landing some proper punches, going 0-8 to 0-2 ahead after a little over a quarter of an hour. That set the mood and pace for the first half.

Forde got them off the mark after five minutes with his first free, finishing that first half with 0-7, including one from play, John McGrath, Paddy Cadell and Willie Connors also scoring from play to help extend their lead to nine points by the break, 0-13 to 0-4.

Limerick looked lethargic and disinterested and decidedly out of sorts. It took them 11 minutes before Gillane landed their first free, Tom Morrissey promptly adding a fine point from play, but only David Dempsey (on 19 minutes) and Morrissey again (on 13 minutes) could add to that tally before the break.

Liam Sheedy gave first league starts to three Tipperary players - midfielder Paddy Cadell, Bryan O’Mara and Mark Kehoe, all recent graduates of the successful Under-20 and Under-21 teams. In there too were eight of their All-Ireland winning starters, including the Maher brothers Ronan and Pádraic, with team captain Séamus Callanan starting on the bench.

With the Munster hurling league trophy already in hand, Limerick manager John Kiely wasn’t in the mood for much experimentation either, Mike Casey named at full back, Cian Lynch wearing the captain armband as Declan Hannon started on the bench.

Into the second half, Morris pushed the Tipperary lead out to 10 points, before Limerick slowly began their rallying cry, their effort alone in the last 10 minutes certainly setting the benchmark for their next game.

Will O’Donoghue, who picked up a second yellow card in the last minute, also made a telling difference for Limerick at midfield - introduced late in the first half, setting up Gillane for his goal.

Though it’s still a long way to the end goal of 2020 for both teams is clear - Limerick winning back the All-Ireland title they surrendered last year, Tipperary winning a first back-to-back All-Ireland since Bob Dylan went electric.

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, S O’Brien; B O’Mara, P Maher, S Kennedy; A Flynn, P Cadell (0-1); M Kehoe, J McGrath (0-3), M Breen; W Connors (0-1), J Forde (0-10, seven frees, one sideline, one 65), J Morris (0-3). Subs: P Flynn for Connors, D Quirke for Kehoe (both 55 mins), C Mottram for Flynn (60 mins), C Darcy for Breen (66 mins), J Moloney for Kennedy (70 mins).

LIMERICK: B Hennessey; T Condon, M Casey, R English; D Byrnes (0-2, one free), D Morrissey, B Nash; R Hanley, C Lynch; D O’Donovan, T Morrissey (0-2), D Reidy; A Gillane (1-6, six frees), G Mulcahy, D Dempsey (0-3). Subs: S Finn for Casey (25 mins, inj), W O’Donoghue for Hanley (29 mins), G Hegarty (1-0) for Reidy (50 mins), S Flanagan (0-1) for Mulcahy (60 mins).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)