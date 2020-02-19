Limerick advance to Munster U20 football semi-final after beating Tipperary

Limerick 0-7

Tipperary 0-6

Limerick advanced to a Munster Under-20 football semi-final against Kerry following victory over Tipperary at a rain-soaked Rathkeale on Wednesday night.

A Barry Coleman point in added time proved to be the difference after Tipperary came from three points down with 10 minutes to go.

The visitors started brightly with points from Conor Ryan and a free from Kyle Shelly. Limerick’s James Cummins got them off the mark after nine minutes.

A long-range Mark O’Meara strike restored Tipp’s advantage before Eoghan O’Mahony converted a mark on 14 minutes for what proved to be the last point of the half as Tipp led 0-3 to 0-2 at the break.

Limerick dominated the third quarter and went three clear before Tipp’s late but unsuccessful revival.

Limerick: R McElligott; C Woulfe, C Carew, R O’Connor; B Coleman (0-1), A Shanagher, L Kennedy; R O’Brien (0-1), J Cummins (0-1); J Molyneaux, B Foley, J Hayes (0-2, 1f); J Garvey, E O’Mahony (0-2m), C Ryan.

Subs: B Nix for Ryan (46); D O’Keeffe for O’Brien (51); C McCarthy for Garvey (57).

Tipperary: K Beben; P Devlin, D O’Leary, B McKeown; M O’Meara (0-1), M Kehoe, E McBride; K Grogan (0-2, 1f), AJ Willis; C Ryan (0-2), R Quigley, M Stokes; A McGrath, S O’Connor, K Shelly (0-1f).

Subs: P Creedon for Stokes (29 inj); S O’Connor for Devlin (33 inj); C English for McGrath (41); S Grogan for Shelly (47)

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Kerry).