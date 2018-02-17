Liam Silke’s late goal smooths Corofin’s passage to club decider

Corofin (Galway) 1-6 Moorefield (Kildare) 0-6

Galway champions Corofin advanced to the AIB All-Ireland club football showdown against either Slaughtneil or Nemo Rangers after playing most of this semi-final in Tullamore with 14 men.

Martin Farragher was sent off after just a minute when referee Derek O’Mahoney dished out a red card after the full forward had tangled with Moorefield’s Liam Healy.

Corofin were incensed by the decision as the 2015 All-Ireland club champions were forced to play almost the entire game without the influential Farragher.

The hero for Corofin was Liam Silke, who missed out on playing in the Sigerson Cup final for UCD, when he struck the decisive goal a minute from time to secure a deserved victory at O’Connor Park.

Corofin required all their experience to wear down the Kildare champions after the sides were deadlocked at 0-2 each at the end of a poor opening half.

It took 14 minutes for the opening score of the game when Corofin’s Jason Leonard pointed from the left.

That score was cancelled a minute later when David Whyte replied for the Kildare champions, but both teams were guilty of some bad misses.

A free from Gary Sice edged Corofin back in front nine minutes from the break before Eanna O’Connor responded for Moorefield with a close-range free.

Corofin had a golden opportunity just before the break but Michael Lundy’s low effort went just wide of the right post after he was set up by Ian Burke.

Corofin made a great start to the second half with Sice adding a free before a superb run by Dylan Wall set up Ian Burke for a fine point.

And they pushed 0-5 to 0-2 clear in the 36th minute when Ronan Steede went forward to score.

Moorefield lost Adam Tyrrell to a black card after 45 minutes but they closed the gap when O’Connor landed a free three minutes later.

Points from Aaron Mullins and the impressive James Murray levelled the game going into the final 10 minutes, before another Sice free edged Corofin 0-6 to 0-5 in front.

Cian O’Connor then tied the match four minutes from time but the decisive score came when Silke found the net after a good passing movement to send Corofin into the All-Ireland final on St Patrick’s Day.

COROFIN: B Power; L Silke (1-0), K Fitzgerald, C Silke; Michael Farragher, D Wall, K Molloy; D Burke, R Steede (0-1); M Lundy, G Sice (0-3, all frees), J Leonard (0-1); C Brady, Martin Farragher, I Burke (0-1).

Subs: B O’Donovan for Brady (51 mins), C Cunningham for Michael Farragher, D McHugh for Wall (both 59), D Silke for Leonard (60 mins).

MOOREFIELD: T Kinsella; L Callaghan, L Healy, M Dempsey; J Murray (0-1), K Murnaghan, S Healy; D Whyte (0-1), A Masterson; C O’Connor (0-1), E Heavey, A Durney; N Hurley-Lynch, R Sweeney, E O’Connor (0-2, both frees).

Subs: A Tyrrell for Durney (36 mins), I Meehan for Heavey (41), M Murray for Hurley-Lynch (45), A Mullins (0-1) for Tyrrell (b/c) (both 45), A Sweeney for Whyte (59).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).