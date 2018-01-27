Liam McGrath grabs two goals as Tipperary take down Cork

Cork 1-16 Tipperary 3-16

An improved second-half showing helped Tipperary make a winning start to life in Division Two of the Allianz Football League at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening.

Liam McGrath’s brace of goals and another from Michael Quinlivan turned the game on its head as Tipp took over on the resumption.

They led by 2-13 to 0-12 after 51 minutes and while substitute Colm O’Neill replied with a home goal a couple of minutes later, Tipp never lost control.

McGrath’s third goal, three minutes from the end of regulation time, ended all Cork hopes of a successful opening outing for new manager Ronan McCarthy.

Cork led by 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time, but they should have been further in front after Stephen Sherlock’s weak penalty in stoppage time was easily saved by goalkeeper Evan Comerford.

It took the returning Steven O’Brien just 13 seconds to announce his arrival back with Tipp footballers as he opened the scoring with the visitors moving 0-4 to 0-1 clear early on.

Cork, though, hit six points without response and one of those could have ended in the net after Bill Maher’s loose pass across his own goal was punched just over the crossbar by Seán Powter.

Tipp managed to claim the closing points of the half from a Jack Kennedy free and Liam Boland to leave the minimum between the sides.

CORK: M White; S Ryan, J O’Sullivan, M McSweeney; K Flahive, K Crowley, B O’Driscoll; I Maguire (capt), D O’Callaghan; S White (0-2), S Powter (0-1), R Deane (0-1); J O’Rourke (0-1), M Collins (0-5, one free), S Sherlock (0-5, three frees).

Subs: C O’Neill (1-1) for Powter (inj, 46 mins), C O’Hanlon for O’Callaghan (50 mins), T Clancy for O’Driscoll (57 mins), K O’Driscoll for S White (64 mins), C Dorman for Maguire (inj, 65 mins).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; S O’Connell, A Campbell, E Moloney; J Feehan, R Kiely (capt), B Maher; S O’Brien (0-1), J Kennedy (0-3, two frees); M Quinlivan (1-2, one 45), J Keane, B Fox (0-1); L Boland (0-1), C Sweeney (0-3, one free), L McGrath (2-5, two frees).

Subs: L Casey for Boland (half-time), J Meagher for Feehan (41 mins), K Fahey for Kiely (61 mins), B Martin for McGrath (70+1 mins), C O’Shaughnessy for O’Connell (70+2 mins), G Hannigan for O’Brien (70+3 mins).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Kerry)