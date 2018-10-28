Liam Gavaghan and fellow home-grown attackers inspire Tir Chonaill Gaels win

Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-15 Fulham Irish 0-13

Tir Chonaill Gaels claimed a record 17th senior championship at Ruislip on Sunday after finishing strongly against Fulham Irish in the London SFC final replay.

London captain Liam Gavaghan and fellow home-grown forwards Killian Butler and Ryan Elliott kicked the Greenford club into a Connacht quarter-final against Clann na nGael next Sunday.

Tir Chonaill led by three points after playing with the wind during the first half, with Fulham failing to score from play and going 26 minutes without a score.

The defending champions flew out of the traps after the restart to move in front, but Butler and Elliott kicked two points apiece in the final five minutes to clinch victory.

Tir Chonaill Gaels: G McEvoy; M McWilliams, P Butler, G Magee; M McCoy, A McDermott, M Moynihan; B Friel, B Mullin; E Murray, M Gottsche, L Gavaghan (0-6, 0-5 frees); K Rafferty (0-1), A Hanlon, K Butler (0-5).

Subs: S Burke for Magee (23 mins), R Elliott (0-3) for Rafferty (40 mins), L Gallagher for Friel (44 mins), A Askin for Murray (60 mins).

Fulham Irish: J Tavey; M Walsh, C Hyde, R Morgan; R Sloan, H Dockry, D Connern; M Murphy, D O’Connor; L Staunton (0-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘45), A McArdle, S Walsh; L Mulvey (0-2), D Givney, G Nugent.

Subs: L Turley for Hyde (30 mins), J Gilfedder for Walsh (33 mins), A Savage for Connern (44 mins), M Hughes for Mulvey (55 mins), P Friel for Turley (60 mins), M Cunningham for Walsh (60 mins).

Referee: M Maher.